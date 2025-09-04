Mr. Appliance Of Spring Hill Celebrates Customer Service Milestone: Local Company Surpasses 600 Google Reviews With Outstanding 4.9-Star Rating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spring Hill, Fl, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry where customer satisfaction often takes a backseat to quick fixes, Mr. Appliance of Spring Hill has achieved a notable customer service milestone, surpassing 600 Google reviews while maintaining a 4.9-star rating. This achievement comes as Florida's home service industry experiences growth, with Spring Hill appliance repair demand increasing as homeowners invest in maintaining their properties during Florida's demanding summer months.









"This milestone represents more than just numbers-it reflects the trust that homeowners throughout Hernando County and Citrus County have placed in us," said Justin Bogart , owner of Mr. Appliance of Spring Hill. "We're grateful to our dedicated team of service professionals who consistently deliver quality service and to the community for their continued support. Our vision has always been to provide the best appliance repair Spring Hill has to offer, and their feedback has been instrumental in helping us grow and improve. We remain committed to exceeding expectations with every appliance service call."

Since opening in May 2022, Mr. Appliance of Spring Hill has established itself as the region's trusted provider of comprehensive appliance repair and installation solutions. The company maintains strong customer relationships and has established a solid foundation of repeat customers who rely on its expert appliance repair services. Known for employing experienced appliance repair technicians with an average of 12 years in the field, the company provides full-service appliance solutions to homeowners throughout Hernando and Citrus Counties, from Crystal River to Brooksville and Inverness to Hernando Beach, serving Homosassa , Weeki Wachee, Beverly Hills , and surrounding communities.

The company's service offerings span essential appliance repairs for refrigerators, washers, dryers, and dishwashers, as well as specialized services including water heater installation and repair, gas appliance conversions, and outdoor grill maintenance. Operating around the clock with same-day service when possible, Mr. Appliance of Spring Hill also provides professional appliance installation services and commercial appliance repair.

"When appliance emergencies strike, homeowners need a service provider they can trust," added Bogart. "Our 600+ reviews reflect our commitment to being there when our customers need us most, delivering reliable solutions. As we look ahead, we're excited to continue serving our growing community and are exploring opportunities to expand our service offerings based on customer feedback."

For immediate assistance or to schedule service, homeowners experiencing appliance issues or seeking professional repairs and service can contact the licensed appliance technicians homeowners in Hernando and Citrus Counties trust at (352) 270-3441 or visit for prompt, reliable service.









About Mr. Appliance of Spring Hill

Mr. Appliance of Spring Hill is a locally owned and operated appliance service company providing residential appliance repair and installation solutions throughout Hernando and Citrus County and surrounding areas. Established in 2022, the Spring Hill appliance repair company is committed to professional excellence, customer satisfaction, and reliability in all appliance services. With a team of six licensed and insured service professionals averaging 12 years of experience, Mr. Appliance of Spring Hill delivers quality workmanship backed by solid customer service. From routine repairs to complex installations, the company's skilled technicians are dedicated to keeping homes running smoothly with dependable solutions.

Justin Bogart

(352) 270-3441

3282 Commercial Way

Spring Hill, FL

34606




