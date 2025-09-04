Blue Jay Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $5 Million
| Geordie Mark
CEO
Blue Jay Gold Corp.
...
Phone: (604) 235-4059
| Eric Negraeff
Investor Relations
Blue Jay Gold Corp.
...
Phone: (604) 235-4059
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds, the expected benefits of the Offering to Blue Jay, completing the acquisition of the Skukum project, and a potential listing on a stock exchange are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as“expects”,“is expected”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“plans”,“projects”,“estimates”,“assumes”,“intends”,“strategies”,“targets”,“goals”,“forecasts”,“objectives”,“budgets”,“schedules”,“potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Assumptions include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits, and licenses in connection with the Company's planned development and exploration activities at the Company's projects; the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing of the Offering; and the ability of Blue Jay to secure sufficient capital to acquire the Skukum project and obtain a listing on a stock exchange.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements which involve the state of equity financing markets, volatility of market prices, and fluctuations in metal prices. Forward-looking information is provided herein to give context regarding the proposed Offering and its anticipated effects, but may not be appropriate for other purposes. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed as described or at all. There is also no assurance that the anticipated strategic or economic benefits of the Offering will be realized.
Although Blue Jay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, and Blue Jay undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
