ROHM's Sic Mosfets Adopted In Schaeffler's New Inverter Brick Now In Mass Production

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor and leading German automotive supplier Schaeffler today have announced the start of mass production for a new high-voltage inverter brick equipped with ROHM's SiC (silicon carbide) MOSFET bare chips. Developed under a strategic partnership, the inverter brick is slated for use by a major Chinese automaker.

The Schaeffler inverter subassembly is the essential power device building block (brick) to control the electric drive via logic signals. This is where the high-frequency current pulses are produced that set the vehicle's electric motor in motion. The performance characteristics of the inverter brick now being produced are impressive: Schaeffler increased the output of the brick by increasing the maximum possible battery voltage well beyond the standard 800V while managing RMS currents of up to 650A – making the sub-module a compact power pack.

“Through our strategic approach of incorporating scalability and modularity into our e-mobility solutions – from individual components to a highly integrated electric axle – we developed the readily integrated inverter brick. Based on our generic platform development, it took us just one year to bring this optimal product for the popular X-in-1 architectures to volume production readiness,” says Thomas Stierle, CEO of the E-Mobility Division at Schaeffler .

Modularity and Scalability are Key to Seamless Integration

As a core inverter component, the brick must meet stringent performance requirements. Its current success in the market and transition to volume production reflects the strengths of Schaeffler's design. ROHM's silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors allow the frame-mounted sub-module to deliver high power density in a compact form factor, while the modular and scalable architecture ensures easy integration into a wide range of inverter systems.

The sub-module incorporates essential elements such as the power module for pulse-width modulation (PWM) of current pulses, DC link capacitor, DC link, and cooling system. A standout feature is the integrated DC boost function that allows vehicles with 800V architectures to charge at 400V charging stations while maintaining 800V charging speeds.

“We are pleased about the launch of volume production for Schaeffler's inverter brick with our 4th generation SiC MOSFET”, says Dr. Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board and Managing Executive Officer at ROHM .“With our SiC technology we are making a substantial contribution to increasing the efficiency and performance of electric cars. Working with Schaeffler as our partner, we are thus fostering innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry,” Dr. Ino adds The strategic partnership between ROHM and Schaeffler, established in 2020 under Vitesco Technologies, was further strengthened in June 2023 through a long-term supply agreement that secures capacity for ROHM's energy-efficient SiC power semiconductors.

About the Schaeffler Group

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for more than 75 years. With innovative technologies, products and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services in the mobility ecosystem by means of eight product families, from bearing solutions and linear guidance systems of all kinds to repair and monitoring services. With around 120,000 employees at more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany's most innovative companies.

Thomas Stierle, CEO E-Mobility Division at Schaeffler (left) and Dr. Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board and Managing Executive Officer at ROHM ROHM's SiC MOSFET bare chips adopted in Schaeffler's new high-voltage inverter brick

