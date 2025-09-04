Non-Holiday, Any Occasion Gifting Is Growing Based On Proprietary Giftster Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Giftster's "I intend to gift this" metric is up almost double YOY for the first half of 2025

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proprietary Giftster data shows the first half of 2025 saw strong growth in non-holiday gifting activity.

Giftster has millions of members creating and sharing gift wish lists, year-round, and members mark items "purchased" that they intend to gift. Looking at these numbers reveals what we see as high intention to give during the off-season part of the year.

Wish lists aren't just for birthdays or Christmas-they're tools for everyday connection . That shift holds a huge opportunity for retailers and marketers.

Why This Non-holiday Gift Trend Matters



Unscheduled moments = new revenue streams. Most brands focus 90% of their energy on 10% of the year. But 25% of gifting now happens off-calendar. That's space a retailer could be owning.

22% of all 2024 gift orders at gift compay Edible Arrangements were not tied to a holiday or birthday, according to company statistics.

Less competition for attention - No Valentine's. No Prime Day. No Black Friday noise. The retailer controls the message and the moment. Loyalty over flash - People remember how the retailer presents its brand outside of the holidays. That's how long-term relationships are built.

Activation Ideas for Retailers



Launch a just-because gift collection in the $10–$60 impulse range

Use SMS or email triggers for surprise and delight ("Checked in on a friend lately?) Build campaigns around emotion, not occasion ("Thanks for the carpool”.“Congrats on making it through Q2”.“Cheer up a sibling who's had a rough week”).

Off-Season Growth at Giftster

This year, Giftster has seen 94.5% growth in items purchased on Giftster from January to June compared to 2024. And, over 50% growth in items added.

People aren't waiting for a holiday. They're curating lists now because connection and joy can't be scheduled.

About Giftster

Trusted by over 3 million members, Giftster helps families gift with confidence , connecting them around gift-giving occasions by sharing gift wish lists in a private family group.



Share wishlists in a private family group or publicly with anyone

Ability to add any item from any store, while enjoying that store's online experience

Creates a central place for families to suggest gift ideas and to see what others want... year round. Keep the surprise. The list maker cannot see which items have been purchased.

Giftster defines the standard with the original, easy-to-use universal wish list sharing service for family and close friends.

###

Attachment

Giftster internal data shows robust growth in gifting activity in January - June period

CONTACT: RON REIMANN MyGiftster Corporation 612-216-5112 ...