Florida Students Receive White House Recognition For Environmental Advocacy

Letter from Trump

Student Advocacy

School Garden

Humane Education

Plant-Based School Lunch

Solid Rock students receive White House letter commending their advocacy to protect endangered species and the environment.

- Michele FasnachtTARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Students in the S.A.V.E. (Sanctuary for Animals and Veterinary Education) program at Solid Rock Community School received a surprise letter this month from the White House, written in response to their appeal to protect endangered species and preserve nature for future generations.Solid Rock Community School (SolidRockCommunitySchool) is a unique school driven by Compassionate Humane Education that incorporates animal rescue, advocacy, and sustainable living into its curriculum. Home to a sanctuary with rescued animals - including those saved from slaughterhouses, seizures, and neglect - the school provides students with firsthand experience in animal care and environmental protection.Earlier this year, the pre-veterinary students of Ms. Callaghan's class wrote to the White House expressing concern for endangered species and the natural environment. In an official response dated August 11, 2025, the letter commended students for their advocacy, stating:“As young Americans, you can help protect our environment by studying science and technology and look for solutions to issues that concern you.”The recognition has inspired the S.A.V.E. students, who are preparing for future careers as veterinarians, wildlife rehabilitators, animal attorneys, and other animal-focused professions.Amy Callaghan, S.A.V.E. program teacher, reflected on the experience:“As an educator, I've invited my students to write to our nation's leaders to share their concerns for the future. It's a powerful lesson when they receive a response on official White House stationery - it shows them that their voices matter, and that civic engagement is an important part of being an active citizen.”Shannon Blair, Solid Rock's Plant-Based Community Coordinator, emphasized the empowerment students gained:“Students often feel powerless in the face of big issues like species extinction and environmental challenges, but this letter shows their voices are being heard. At Solid Rock, we encourage students to combine compassion with knowledge, and this response reinforces their belief that they can truly make a difference.”Michele Fasnacht, Founder and Executive Director of Solid Rock Community School, connected the recognition to the school's mission:“Our mission is to provide a holistic approach rooted in Compassionate Humane Education,” said Michele Fasnacht, Founder and Executive Director of Solid Rock Community School.“At Solid Rock, students don't just prepare for future careers - they learn to live with compassion, integrity, and responsibility. Whether they go on to be veterinarians, educators, attorneys, business leaders, or community advocates, our goal is that they grow into informed, empathetic citizens who will help shape a kinder and more sustainable future.”The S.A.V.E. program's mission is to educate, empower, and inspire students through direct care of animals, living classrooms, and sustainable living. With this recognition, students are more motivated than ever to continue their work for animals, people, and the planet.About Solid Rock Community SchoolSolid Rock Community School (SolidRockCommunitySchool) is a K–12 private school in Tarpon Springs, Florida, focused on holistic education, Compassionate Humane Education (CHE), and sustainable living. With a campus sanctuary and innovative learning models, Solid Rock provides students with meaningful, hands-on experiences while preparing them for a wide range of future careers. The school's goal is to ensure students grow into informed, empathetic citizens who will positively impact their communities and the world.

Michele Fasnacht

Solid Rock Community School, Inc.

+1 727-934-0909

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.