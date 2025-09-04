Inventiva To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time of the fireside chat: 3:00pm (EDT)/9:00pm (CEST)

Location: New York, NY

8th Edition of the Lyon Pôle Bourse Forum

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Location: Lyon, France

KBC Life Sciences Conference

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Time of the presentation: 5:00am (EDT)/11:00am (CEST)

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Time of the presentation: 9:30am (EDT)/3:30pm (CEST)

Location: Virtual

European MIDCAP Event 2025

Date: Tuesday, September 30 - Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Location: Paris, France



About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA).

