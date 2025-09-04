Service Coordination, Inc. President & CEO John Dumas Named One Of Maryland's 2025 Most Admired Ceos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frederick, MD, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has named, one of Maryland's

The award honors leaders whose vision, integrity, and impact extend across Maryland's business, nonprofit, and higher education communities. Dumas was recognized for his unwavering advocacy for people with disabilities and his commitment to building a strong, supportive workplace culture.

“John is deeply admired across SCI and beyond for his steady leadership, his advocacy for the people we support, and his dedication to fostering a positive and engaged work environment,” said Ajaye Pope, Chief Operating Officer at SCI .“This recognition reflects not only his achievements but also the impact his vision has had on more than 16,000 Marylanders SCI supports each year.”

“I am humbled by this recognition,” said John Dumas, President & CEO of SCI .“Serving as CEO for 20 years has been one of the great honors of my career. This recognition truly belongs to the entire SCI community, our dedicated team members, our Board, and most importantly, the people we support. Every day, I am inspired by their determination and resilience. Together, we unlock opportunities and create communities where every person can thrive and achieve their goals.”

Dumas joins a distinguished list of statewide leaders selected by a panel of judges based on professional accomplishments, community service, and testimonials from colleagues and board members.

The honorees will be celebrated at a ceremony on November 3, 2025, at the Hilton BWI in Linthicum Heights.

About Service Coordination Inc.

Service Coordination Inc. (SCI) is Maryland's leading provider of case management services, dedicated to empowering people of all ages with disabilities to live full, independent lives. Serving more than 16,000 individuals, SCI connects people and families to the resources they need to thrive by championing choice, connections, and strengthening communities. Through person-centered planning, compassionate advocacy, and collaborative partnerships, SCI helps individuals navigate complex systems to access vital supports. Learn more at and follow SCI on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

