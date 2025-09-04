Former Teacher Launches 1M Youtube Kids Channel 'Hey! It's Mr. J!' To Help Kids Build Confidence Through Hip-Hop
With more than 1 million views and a recent addition to the YouTube Kids App, Hey! It's Mr. J! is quickly gaining traction as a trusted resource for both classrooms and homes. Mr. J's songs focus on confidence, kindness, fitness, and emotional regulation-making them both educational and fun.
“My mission is simple: help kids live their best lives,” says Joisil.“There aren't many Black male role models in children's media-so I became one.”
Joisil first dreamed up the idea during the pandemic, when he noticed a need for uplifting, movement-based educational content. Three years later, he officially launched Hey! It's Mr. J!-bringing his background as a PE teacher, wrestling coach, and fitness instructor to kids worldwide.
Looking ahead, Mr. J plans to expand with more SEL-based songs, creator collaborations, live assemblies, and branded partnerships.
Dave Joisil is a certified PE teacher turned children's media creator. His YouTube channel, Hey! It's Mr. J!, blends hip-hop, movement, and SEL to help kids ages 2–8 build confidence, kindness, and life skills. Based in New Jersey, Joisil has created more than 30 original songs and videos, reaching over 1 million views and earning placement on the YouTube Kids App.
