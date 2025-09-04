Former Teacher Launches 1M Youtube Kids Channel 'Hey! It's Mr. J!' To Help Kids Build Confidence Through Hip-Hop

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ESSEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Certified health and physical education teacher Dave Joisil, known to kids as Mr. J , is on a mission to help children live their best lives with his fast-growing YouTube channel, Hey! It's Mr. J!. Blending hip-hop, movement, and social-emotional learning (SEL), the channel provides fun songs and brain breaks designed for kids ages 2–8, as well as parents and teachers looking for engaging learning tools.With more than 1 million views and a recent addition to the YouTube Kids App, Hey! It's Mr. J! is quickly gaining traction as a trusted resource for both classrooms and homes. Mr. J's songs focus on confidence, kindness, fitness, and emotional regulation-making them both educational and fun.“My mission is simple: help kids live their best lives,” says Joisil.“There aren't many Black male role models in children's media-so I became one.”Joisil first dreamed up the idea during the pandemic, when he noticed a need for uplifting, movement-based educational content. Three years later, he officially launched Hey! It's Mr. J!-bringing his background as a PE teacher, wrestling coach, and fitness instructor to kids worldwide.Looking ahead, Mr. J plans to expand with more SEL-based songs, creator collaborations, live assemblies, and branded partnerships.About Dave Joisil / Hey! It's Mr. J!Dave Joisil is a certified PE teacher turned children's media creator. His YouTube channel, Hey! It's Mr. J!, blends hip-hop, movement, and SEL to help kids ages 2–8 build confidence, kindness, and life skills. Based in New Jersey, Joisil has created more than 30 original songs and videos, reaching over 1 million views and earning placement on the YouTube Kids App.YouTube- @heyitsmr.j

