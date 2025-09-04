Mom-Owned Brand Snuggle Buds Expands Beyond Blankets With New Pajamas Ahead Of Holiday Season

Inspired by a mother's search for eczema-friendly comfort, the women-led company introduces 100% cotton sleepwear, new blanket designs, and gift-ready bundles

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Snuggle Buds , a mom-owned and women-led baby and toddler brand, is launching its Fall Collection with an expanded product line just in time for the holiday season. Known for its six-layer muslin cotton blanket quilts crafted for sensitive skin, the company is now introducing 100% cotton pajamas in sizes 0–4 years along with new blanket designs.Snuggle Buds was founded in 2024 by Amber Virani Ajani after her daughter Airah struggled with eczema as a baby. When she could not find a blanket that was breathable, cozy, and gentle on sensitive skin, she created one herself. That design grew into the company's signature six-layer muslin cotton blanket quilt - the heart of the brand and a year-round essential for families seeking both softness and substance.“Snuggle Buds was born out of necessity when my daughter needed something safe for her skin,” Ajani said.“Today, we're proud to offer families blankets and pajamas that bring comfort while also being ready to gift.”Expanding Into PajamasThe Fall Collection marks Snuggle Buds' first step beyond blankets with the launch of 100% cotton pajamas. Designed with a relaxed, loungewear-inspired fit, the pajamas offer a different take from snug sleepwear. Instead, they provide the kind of comfort parents look for in their own clothing, now thoughtfully designed for children ages 0–4 years.Fall and Holiday LaunchThis season, Snuggle Buds is launching solid color blankets alongside a pair of new signature prints, including a limited-time holiday-inspired blanket and complementing the pajamas. The additions expand the company's catalog of 10 bestselling prints while giving families fresh designs for everyday comfort and holiday gifting.Fast Growth in Less Than a YearSince its official launch in December 2024, more than 700 families have purchased Snuggle Buds products across its website, Amazon, and Etsy storefronts. The brand has quickly earned a reputation as a go-to choice for parents seeking sensitive skin–friendly fabrics with elevated presentation.This summer, Ajani was mentioned in The Bump in a feature exploring parents' emotional connection with comfort items - further adding to the brand's visibility in the parenting space.Gift-Ready for Parents and ShoppersSnuggle Buds emphasizes gifting as part of its core design. Each blanket or pajama set arrives in premium keepsake packaging, ensuring products are ready to give for baby showers, birthdays, and the holiday season. Bundled sets highlight coordinated options that make the brand a natural choice for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond.Snuggle Buds products are available at .About Snuggle BudsSnuggle Buds is a mom-owned, women-led baby and toddler brand founded in 2024 by Amber Virani Ajani in Houston, Texas. Inspired by her daughter's struggle with eczema, Ajani created six-layer muslin cotton blanket quilts designed to be safe for sensitive skin. The brand has since expanded into 100% cotton pajamas and offers gift-ready bundles in premium keepsake packaging.

Amber Virani, Founder

Snuggle Buds

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.