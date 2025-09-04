Gerard Salernitano Named Aviation Sector Leader, North America At Tylin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancing safe, sustainable, efficient airports, from planning to design and construction

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin is excited to announce the promotion of Gerard Salernitano to Aviation Sector Leader, North America, where he will lead the strategic direction of TYLin's Aviation Sector in North America. In his role, Gerard will expand the firm's global reputation as a trusted partner to the aviation community by fostering innovation, driving growth and providing solutions that connect communities.

With more than 30 years of experience in civil engineering, program management, and construction, Gerard has led complex airport programs from conceptual planning through final delivery. Since joining TYLin in 2020, he has accelerated the growth of the Aviation Sector with a client-centric approach that combines cutting-edge solutions with innovation and quality. His collaborative, future-ready approach and unique blend of technical aptitude and management proficiency has made a measurable impact on airport modernization and expansion projects.

“We are delighted Gerard will be leading our Aviation Sector,” said Kimberly Slaughter , Transportation Leader, North America.“He brings a deep understanding of the interlocking issues facing airports, from safely moving goods and people to promoting sustainable operations and an exceptional passenger experience. Under his leadership, the Aviation Sector will continue to deliver bold, holistic solutions that meet the challenges of today while providing flexibility and scalability to address tomorrow's evolving needs.”

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Aviation Sector Leader, North America,” said Gerard Salernitano.“I am honored to lead such an outstanding group of talented aviation professionals, who all share a passion for delivering the airport programs that make aviation safe, sustainable, and efficient while enhancing the customer experience.”

As Aviation Sector Leader, North America, Gerard will drive alignment, innovation, and growth across all aviation-related operations and initiatives.

Gerard's design and project management background include all aspects of design, strategic planning, project administration, scheduling, budgeting, and stakeholder relations.

With over thirty years of construction management experience, Gerard's technical experience ranges from on-site management, including inspection and field engineering, to change order processing, claims mitigation, document management, and quality assurance/control.

About Gerard Salernitano

Gerard has a distinguished career spanning over three decades, during which he has developed and managed complex aviation, transportation, and infrastructure projects for both public and private sectors. His extensive client relationships and regional expertise make him uniquely qualified to lead TYLin's aviation expansion in North America.

About TYLin

TYLin is a global advisory, planning, and engineering firm with more than 3,000 people committed to delivering infrastructure that connects communities to possibility. We believe infrastructure can open doors, strengthen belonging, and create lasting opportunity for generations to come. For more than 75 years, TYLin's professionals, located across the Americas, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe, have delivered solutions across Buildings, Transportation, and Water that improve how people live, move, and connect.



