Chinese FDI In Brazil Doubles To Over US$4B, Yet U.S. Sends US$8.5B
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese firms poured US$4.18 billion into Brazil in 2024, more than doubling the US$1.97 billion invested in 2023. This surge placed Brazil third worldwide-and first outside Europe-in Chinese foreign direct investment.
Behind the headline lies a deeper shift. China redirected capital from Western markets to emerging economies as U.S. trade tensions mounted.
In Brazil, investors spread funds across 39 projects, moving beyond giant oil deals into renewables, electric-vehicle assembly, mining, and logistics.
Renewable energy led the way with US$1.43 billion for solar farms, wind farms, and hydro upgrades. Oil and gas drew US$1.05 billion, while automakers-mainly electric-vehicle assemblers-received about US$585 million.
The rest supported mining and transport platforms. These investments carry real stakes for Brazilians. New factories promise jobs and local contracts, though many plants still import critical parts.
Officials urge policies to boost local sourcing, aiming to deepen supply chains and spread benefits nationwide. Political ties fuel this flow. Presidents Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping met twice in the past year to forge deals across industries.
Yet the United States remains Brazil's top investor, sending US$8.5 billion in 2024. Brazil now leverages both relationships, gaining bargaining power amid global power shifts.
China's confidence in Brazil signals more than money. It hints at technology transfers in clean energy and infrastructure upgrades that could reshape Brazil's industrial future.
For international observers, Brazil stands at a crossroads-balancing Western partnerships with a strategic embrace of Chinese capital.
