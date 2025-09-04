TCL Launches Voxin: Redefining Smart Cooling With Voice-Powered Comfort
We proudly introduce the TCL VoxIN series, a latest-generation air conditioner designed to deliver more intelligent, healthier, and more efficient cooling. Combining intelligent voice control, fast cooling, powerful airflow, and energy saving, VoxIN is built for the demands of modern homes in Saudi Arabia.
Smarter Cooling with Built-In Voice Control
TCL VoxIN series sets a new standard for convenience with offline voice control, allowing users to adjust temperature, fan speed, and modes using over 200 voice commands in both Arabic and English even without an internet connection. It also supports WIFI control (TCL Home App) and popular smart home assistants like Google Home and Amazon Alexa, offering a seamless smart living experience.
Cool More, Spend Less
With TCL's proprietary T-AI Energy-Saving Technology, VoxIN intelligently adapts cooling performance to room conditions, delivering up to 75% energy savings (certified by SGS) compared to fixed frequency Inverter AC. Moreover, compared to the Normal Inverter AC, T-AI Energy-saving deliver up more 37% energy savings (certified by SGS). Electricity Consumption Monitoring can let users track usage of electricity. And six-level Generator Mode optimizes power without sacrificing comfort, which is ideal for households and regions with variable electricity access.
Comfort That Reaches Every Corner
Designed for ultimate indoor comfort, VoxIN features a large 108mm crossflow fan and dual-louver design, ensuring fast, large and wide-range airflow across whole room. The Gentle Breeze 2.0 Technology equipped with thousands-micro-hole blades to eliminate harsh drafts towards to people, providing smooth, heathy and natural cooling for everyone in relaxing, sleeping, or entertaining.
Built to Perform in Extreme Conditions
Whether it's sweltering heat or biting cold, VoxIN is engineered to perform. It operates stably in outdoor temperatures as high as 62°C and provides steady heating even at -20°C, ensuring year-round comfort no matter the weather in Saudi Arabia.
Clean, Healthy Air Made Easy
From TCL's advanced 56°C self-cleaning system that eliminates odors, dust and bacteria, to the optional 6-in-1 filter system (including silver ion, catechin, and vitamin C filters), VoxIN actively promotes better indoor air quality. Built-in lonic Generator to release high-energy electrons to ionize the air, generating a large volume of plasma. The activated atoms and strong oxidation substances effectively damage and kill bacteria and viruses.
Designed for Easy Installation and Maintenance
With thoughtful design elements like a built-in spirit level, easy-access pipe connections, and one-press detachment, VoxIN makes installation faster and servicing simpler for technicians. Its integral structure and OTA update compatibility ensure long-lasting performance and easy upgrades over time.
Smart Generator Mode for Unstable Power Areas
In regions where electricity supply can be unpredictable, VoxIN's upgraded Smart Generator Mode offers seamless operation without manual intervention. By using the included Bluetooth module and TCL Home app, the AC automatically detects power changes and adjusts settings for generator use making it a smart, hands-free solution for continuous comfort.
A Vision for the Future
The VoxIN series represents TCL's commitment to innovation that responds to real regional needs from improving indoor air quality in urban homes and more intelligent experience to combating high temperatures across dry or desert environments. This launch aligns with TCL's global vision of building a healthier, more sustainable living environment through smarter air management technology. As the brand expands its presence across whole KSA, VoxIN series sets a new benchmark for modern air conditioning systems.
Availability in KSA:
The TCL VoxIN series will be available from September 2025 at TCL Showrooms in Jeddah, ALesayi Showrooms in Riyadh and Khobar.
