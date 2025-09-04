Dr. Terry Anne Scott Presents 'The Smithsonian Has It Right: Trump Has It Wrong'

Join Dr. Terry Anne Scott for a lecture series exploring slavery's impact and the resilience of African Americans.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute for Common Power invites the public to a three-day lecture series, September 7–9, titled The Smithsonian Has It Right: Slavery Was Brutally Horrible, Still We Rise , led by historian Dr. Terry Anne Scott .

The series responds to recent public debates questioning how slavery is represented in museums, including the Smithsonian, and underscores the importance of truth-telling in American history. Dr. Scott will survey the struggles and accomplishments of people of African descent in the United States during slavery, analyzing the path from importation through the Civil War and the fight for freedom.

Dr. Scott is an acclaimed speaker, author, and scholar. She left her tenured position as Chair of the Department of History at Hood College in Maryland to lead the Institute for Common Power. She holds a Ph.D. in History from the University of Chicago and a master's degree with distinction from Southern Methodist University.

Lecture Schedule:

Lecture One: The Emergence of Slavery in North America - Sunday, September 7

Examining how slavery developed, the social construction of race, and how enslaved labor built wealth in the New World.

Lecture Two: The Domestic Slave Trade and African American Resistance - Monday, September 8

A virtual walking tour through Montgomery, Alabama, retracing the steps of enslaved people who arrived in one of the nation's largest slave markets. This session highlights forms of Black resistance and continued exploration of labor's role in building wealth.

Lecture Three: Abolitionism - Tuesday, September 9

Exploring how individuals and groups resisted slavery and what their collective efforts can teach us about coalition-building today.

The Institute for Common Power is an educational branch of Common Power dedicated to illuminating undervalued, under appreciated, pivotal aspects of our collective history. We catalyze people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as workshops, lectures, learning tours, and more, all designed to foster, sustain, and expand what should be the most common power in American democracy-the right to vote.

