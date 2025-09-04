DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Teamsters Union 25 Health Services & Insurance Plan Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
About Teamsters Union 25 Health Services & Insurance Plan
Teamsters Union Local 25 Health Services & Insurance Plan is a non-profit that offers health and wellness coverage to qualified union members, retirees, and their dependents.
What happened?
On or about August 1, 2025, HSIP identified unauthorized access to its network. The company promptly secured its systems and launched an investigation. The investigation determined that an unauthorized individual had gained access and may have copied data from the network. This data potentially included personal information, such as names combined with other identifying details.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning HSIP, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the HSIP data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: ...
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
