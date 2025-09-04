Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Market Report 2026-2046, With Detailed Analysis Of 350+ Companies Across The CCUS Value Chain
Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market represents one of the most rapidly expanding sectors in the clean energy transition, driven by urgent climate commitments and technological advancement. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by stringent emission criteria and regulations coupled with significant investments to achieve decarbonization. Corporate commitments are equally significant, with corporate net-zero commitments driving private sector investment and strengthening carbon pricing mechanisms creating additional revenue streams for CCUS projects.
Power generation represents the largest application segment, followed by oil and gas operations. The oil and gas industry utilizes CCUS technologies increasingly for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects. Industrial applications span cement, steel, chemicals, and petrochemicals, representing hard-to-abate sectors where CCUS provides the primary decarbonization pathway.
Despite promising growth trajectories, the CCUS market faces substantial challenges. High upfront costs and operational expenses pose significant threats to economic viability, especially in industries facing financial constraints. Uncertain regulatory landscapes with rapidly evolving frameworks create barriers to investment and stable market development. Revenue streams are not well established, making business cases challenging, as most projects currently rely on specific policy enablement. The CCUS market stands at an inflection point where technological maturity, regulatory support, and climate urgency are converging to create unprecedented growth opportunities across multiple industrial sectors globally.
The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market 2026-2046 report provides the definitive analysis of the CCUS industry. This comprehensive 700-page report features detailed market forecasts, technology assessments across direct air capture, post-combustion systems, and CO2 utilization pathways, plus strategic insights for energy executives, climate investors, and industrial decision-makers. Includes granular segmentation by application (power generation, oil & gas, cement, steel, chemicals), regional analysis covering North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets, regulatory landscape evolution, carbon pricing mechanisms, and exclusive profiles of 350+ leading companies from Climeworks and Carbon Engineering to ExxonMobil and Shell. Essential intelligence on project pipelines, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, and competitive positioning in the transformative CCUS sector driving global decarbonization through 2046.
Report contents include:
- Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions and global impact analysis CO2 as a commodity: market dynamics and value chain development Climate targets alignment and CCUS role in net-zero commitments Key market drivers, trends, and growth catalysts (2026-2046) Current market status and comprehensive future outlook projections Industry developments timeline and major milestones (2020-2025) Investment landscape analysis including venture capital funding trends Government initiatives and policy environment across key regions Commercial CCUS facilities mapping: operational and under development Economics of CCUS projects and cost-benefit analysis Value chain structure and key market barriers identification Carbon pricing mechanisms and business model frameworks Global market forecasts with capacity and revenue projections Carbon Dioxide Capture Technologies
- Comprehensive analysis of 90%+ and 99% capture rate technologies Point source capture from power plants, industrial facilities, and transportation Blue hydrogen production pathways and market integration Cement industry CCUS applications and sector-specific challenges Maritime carbon capture solutions and implementation strategies Post-combustion, oxy-fuel, and pre-combustion capture processes Advanced separation technologies: absorption, adsorption, and membranes Direct air capture (DAC) technologies, deployment scenarios, and cost analysis Hybrid capture systems and AI integration opportunities Mobile carbon capture solutions and retrofitting strategies
- Conventional land-based CDR: wetland restoration and agroforestry Technological CDR solutions and deployment strategies BECCS (Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage) implementation Mineralization-based CDR including enhanced weathering Afforestation/reforestation programs and soil carbon sequestration Biochar production, applications, and carbon credit generation Ocean-based CDR methods and marine carbon management Monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) frameworks
- CO2 conversion to fuels: e-methanol, synthetic diesel, and aviation fuels Chemical production pathways and polymer manufacturing Construction materials: concrete carbonation and building applications Biological yield-boosting in greenhouses and algae cultivation Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) integration and optimization Digital solutions, IoT integration, and blockchain applications Novel applications: 3D printing materials and energy storage
- Geological storage site selection and capacity assessment Pipeline networks, shipping solutions, and multimodal transport Safety systems, monitoring technologies, and risk management Cost analysis across different transportation methods Smart infrastructure development and hub strategies
- Detailed analysis of 350+ companies across the CCUS value chain Technology developers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers Financial performance, strategic partnerships, and competitive positioning Innovation pipelines, patent landscapes, and market strategies
This comprehensive report features detailed strategic analysis of over 350 leading companies spanning the entire CCUS ecosystem. The extensive company portfolio encompasses major industrial emitters and technology pioneers and more.
The report includes these components:
- PDF report Comprehensive Excel spreadsheet of all data. Mid-year Update
COMPANY PROFILES
- 3R-BioPhosphate Adaptavate Again Aeroborn B.V. Aether Diamonds AirCapture LLC Aircela Inc Airco Process Technology Air Company Air Liquide S.A. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Air Protein Air Quality Solutions Worldwide DAC Airex Energy AirHive Airovation Technologies Algal Bio Co., Ltd. Algenol Algiecel ApS Andes Ag, Inc. Aqualung Carbon Capture Arborea Arca Arkeon Biotechnologies Asahi Kasei AspiraDAC Pty Ltd. Aspiring Materials Atoco Avantium N.V. Avnos, Inc. Aymium Axens SA Azolla Barton Blakeley Technologies Ltd. BASF Group BC Biocarbon BP PLC Biochar Now Bio-Logica Carbon Ltd. Biomacon GmbH Biosorra Blue Planet Systems Corporation Blusink Ltd. Boomitra Brineworks BluSky, Inc. Breathe Applied Sciences Bright Renewables Brineworks Brilliant Planet Systems bse Methanol GmbH C-Capture C4X Technologies Inc. C2CNT LLC Calcin8 Technologies Limited Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd. Capchar Ltd. Captura Corporation Captur Tower Capture6 Carba CarbiCrete Carbfix Carboclave Carbo Culture Carbofex Oy Carbominer Carbonade Carbonaide Oy Carbonaught Pty Ltd. CarbonFree Carbonova CarbonScape Ltd. Carbon8 Systems Carbon Blade Carbon Blue CarbonBuilt Carbon CANTONNE Carbon Capture, Inc. (CarbonCapture) Carbon Capture Machine (UK) Carbon Centric AS Carbon Clean Solutions Limited Carbon Collect Limited CarbonCure Technologies Inc. Carbon Geocapture Corp Carbon Engineering Ltd. CarbonFree Carbon Infinity Limited Carbon Limit Carbon Neutral Fuels Carbon Recycling International Carbon Re Carbon Reform, Inc. Carbon Ridge, Inc. Carbon Sink LLC CarbonStar Systems Carbon Upcycling Technologies Carbonfree Chemicals CarbonMeta Research Ltd CarbonOrO Products B.V. CarbonQuest Carbon-Zero US LLC Carbyon BV Cella Mineral Storage Cemvita Factory Inc. CERT Systems, Inc. CFOAM Limited Charm Industrial Chevron Corporation Chiyoda Corporation China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) Citroniq Chemicals LLC Clairity Technology Climeworks CNF Biofuel AS CO2 Capsol CO280 CO2Rail Company CO2CirculAir B.V. Compact Carbon Capture AS (Baker Hughes) Concrete4Change Cool Planet Energy Systems CORMETECH Coval Energy B.V. Covestro AG C-Quester Inc. C-Questra Cquestr8 Limited CREW Carbon CyanoCapture D-CRBN Decarbontek LLC Deep Branch Biotechnology Deep Sky Denbury Inc. Dimensional Energy Dioxide Materials Dioxycle Drax 8Rivers Earth RepAIR Ebb Carbon Ecocera ecoLocked GmbH EDAC Labs Eion Carbon Econic Technologies Ltd EcoClosure LLC Electrochaea GmbH Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) Empower Materials, Inc. Enerkem, Inc. enaDyne GmbH Entropy Inc. E-Quester Equatic Equinor ASA Evonik Industries AG Exomad Green ExxonMobil 44.01 Fairbrics Fervo Energy Fluor Corporation Fortera Corporation Framergy, Inc. Freres Biochar FuelCell Energy, Inc Funga GE Gas Power (General Electric) Giammarco Vetrocoke GigaBlue Giner, Inc Global Algae Innovations Global Thermostat LLC Graphyte Grassroots Biochar AB Graviky Labs GreenCap Solutions AS Greenlyte Carbon Technologies Greeniron H2 AB Green Sequest Gulf Coast Sequestration Greenlyte Carbon Technologies greenSand Hago Energetics Haldor Topsoe Heimdal CCU Heirloom Carbon Technologies High Hopes Labs Holcim Group Holocene Holy Grail, Inc. Honeywell Oy Hydrocell Ltd. Hyvegeo 1point8 IHI Corporation Immaterial Ltd 0 Ineratec GmbH Infinitree LLC Innovator Energy InnoSepra LLC Inplanet GmbH InterEarth ION Clean Energy, Inc. Japan CCS Co., Ltd. Jupiter Oxygen Corporation Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. KC8 Capture Technologies (KC8) Krajete GmbH LanzaJet, Inc. Lanzatech Lectrolyst LLC Levidian Nanosystems Limenet 1 The Linde Group Liquid Wind AB Lithos Carbon Living Carbon Loam Bio Low Carbon Korea Low Carbon Materials Made of Air GmbH Mango Materials, Inc Mantel Capture Mars Materials Mattershift MCI Carbon Mercurius Biorefining Minera Systems Mineral Carbonation International (MCi) Carbon Mission Zero Technologies Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. MOFWORX Molten Industries, Inc. Mosaic Materials, Inc. (Baker Hughes) Mote Myno Carbon Nanyang Zhongju Tianguan Low Carbon Technology Company NEG8 Carbon NeoCarbon Net Power, LLC NetZero Neustark AG Nevel AB Newlight Technologies LLC New Sky Energy Njord Carbon Norsk e-Fuel AS Novocarbo GmbH novoMOF AG Novo Nutrients Noya Nuada Carbon Capture Oakbio Obrist Group Occidental Petroleum Corp. O.C.O Technology OCOchem Octavia Carbon Onnu Orchestra Scientific S.L. Origen Carbon Solutions Osaki CoolGen Corporation OXCCU Tech Ltd. OxEon Energy, LLC Oxylum Oxylus Energy Paebbl AB Parallel Carbon Limited Perpetual Next Technologies Photanol B.V. Phycobloom Phytonix Corporation Plantd Planetary Technologies Pond Technologies Prometheus Fuels, Inc. Prometheus Materials PTTEP Proton Power, Inc. Pure Life Carbon. Inc. PYREG GmbH PyroCCS Qaptis RedoxNRG Remora Removr RepAir Carbon DAC Ltd. Rewind Rplace Rubi Laboratories, Inc. rubisCO2 Saipem S.p.A. Seabound Seachange Technologies Sekisui Chemical SeaO2 Seeo2 Energy, Inc. Seaweed Generation Seratech Shell plc Silicate Carbon Sirona Technologies SkyMining AB SkyNano Technologies Skyrenu Technologies Skytree SLB Capturi Solar Foods Oy Soletair Power Oy Solidia Technologies South Ocean Air Southern Green Gas Spiritus Technologies Steeper Energy Stiesdal Stockholm Exergi AB Storegga Geotechnologies Limited Sublime Systems Sunfire GmbH Sustaera Svante, Inc. Synhelion Quantiam Technologies Inc. Takachar Tandem Technical TerraCOH, Inc. TerraFixing, Inc. Terra CO2 Technologies Ltd. TierraSpec Ltd. TotalEnergies SE Travertine Technologies, Inc. Twelve Ulysses Ecosystem Engineering Underground Forest UNDO Carbon Ltd. UniSieve Ltd. UP Catalyst Vertus Energy Ltd. Verdox ViridiCO2 Vortis Carbon Co. Vycarb Wakefield BioChar WasteX Yama Carbon YuanChu Technology Corp. Zero Carbon Systems ZoraMat Solutions ZS2 Technologies
