Taskflo VA Expands Services To Support Entrepreneurs In Business, Life, And Family

Michele Williams, CEO of TaskFlo VA

New offerings include executive assistants, personal assistants, bilingual support, and academic tutors for the children of busy business owners.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TaskFlo VA, a virtual assistant company recognized for its specialized support for home care agency owners, has officially expanded its services to meet the broader needs of entrepreneurs and professionals. In addition to its core business solutions, the company now offers Executive Assistant support, General Personal Assistant services, Bilingual Virtual Assistants for Spanish-speaking businesses, and Virtual Tutors for Entrepreneurs' Children.This expansion reflects a growing demand for support beyond business operations. Coach Michele L. Ellis-Williams, co-founder of TaskFlo VA, recognized this need through years of mentoring business owners and building service-based companies of her own.“Expanding into these new areas of support was a natural next step for us,” said Coach Michele.“After years of walking this entrepreneurial journey and coaching amazing individuals around the world, I know firsthand how important it is to support not just the business, but the whole person. That's what this is about, building strong, sustainable success from the inside out.”The new offerings are designed to give entrepreneurs room to lead more effectively while preserving their personal time and family responsibilities. TaskFlo VA now offers:●Executive Assistant Support: High-level business support, including calendar management, email handling, and task coordination.●General Personal Assistant Services: Help with life logistics such as appointments, errands, reminders, and travel planning.●Virtual Tutoring for Entrepreneurs' Children: Vetted, online tutors to support children's academic needs, especially helpful for parents managing both business and home responsibilities.●Bilingual Virtual Assistants for Spanish-Speaking Businesses: Bridge the language gap with a bilingual VA fluent in English and Spanish, ensuring clear communication so nothing gets lost in translation.Coach Michele explained,“So many people think that once they become an entrepreneur, all their focus has to stay on the business. And yes, growing the business matters. But I have seen it time and time again. When other areas of life do not get the attention they deserve, things start to fall out of alignment. These new, additional services are designed to help people succeed in every part of their lives.”This update aligns closely with the company's mission to help clients“work on their business, not in it,” while also recognizing that true success means balance.“At TaskFlo VA, my personal mission is to help people transition into entrepreneurship with more ease and confidence.” Coach Michele added.“That means they don't have to sacrifice their family life or personal peace to succeed. With the right systems, professionalism, and high-level support, our TaskFlo VAs help them show up fully, stay organized, and operate at their highest level."With this launch, TaskFlo VA continues to deliver services that are rooted in real-life needs. The company is especially focused on supporting African American women and other women of color running service-based businesses, many of whom are balancing both growth and the demands of daily operations.To learn more or book a discovery call, visit .

Michele Ellis-Williams

TaskFlo Va

+1 404-444-5836

...

