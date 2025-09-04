Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria, ACWA Power Sign Agreement To Develop 2.5GW Of Renewables

2025-09-04 06:06:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Syrian Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to study and develop up to 2.5 GW of solar and wind capacity in Syria, alongside energy storage solutions and a proposed national technical training center, Trend reports.

Under the agreement, ACWA Power will conduct technical and commercial studies on existing power plants and the national grid, identify suitable sites for approximately 1.0 GW of solar PV and 1.5 GW of wind capacity, and explore grid-scale storage to enhance reliability and flexibility.

The initiative also includes plans for a national training centre to develop skilled technicians to support renewable energy projects across construction and operations.

Moayad Samman, ACWA Power's Country General Manager in Syria, highlighted the focus on reliable, cost-competitive renewable generation and local workforce development. The Ministry of Energy emphasized the project's role in strengthening Syria's energy infrastructure and supporting the nation's transition to sustainable energy.

