Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Declaration Made Pursuant To Article L. 233-8-II Of The French Commercial Code And Article 223-16 Of The General Regulation Of The Autorité Des Marchés Financiers
|Date
|Total number of shares 1 comprising the share capital
|Theoretical number of voting rights 2
|08/31/2025
|179,391,847
|179,391,847
*
* *
| SCOR, a leading global reinsurer
As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying“The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 37 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit:
| Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
...
Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
...
|
All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com .
1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Attachment
-
2025 09 04_SCOR_Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights Wiztrust
