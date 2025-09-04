Notification Of Transactions In Columbus A/S Shares And Related Securities By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the attached documents for transaction details reported to Columbus.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President