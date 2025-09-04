2 Day Training Course On Avoiding Pitfalls In Patent And R&D Collaborations - Sept 25Th - Sept 26Th, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities include enhancing IP agreement precision, improving project management in R&D collaborations, and refining strategies for academia-industry partnerships. Attendees gain practical skills, learn to mitigate risks, and can network with peers while earning CPD hours and certification.

Join this dynamic, interactive two-day course designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of patent/know-how licenses and R&D collaborations. This course delves into all critical aspects, ensuring you stay current with the latest practices while expertly navigating the complexities of these agreements.

Led by an adept trainer, the course focuses on identifying and circumventing potential pitfalls and ambiguities in important, intricate agreements. The course will guide you through project management stages, enhancing your ability to achieve clarity regarding IP definitions, ownership, and usage.

Gain insights into building and managing relationships effectively for superior project outcomes. The expert trainer will address challenges prevalent in academia-industry collaborations, highlighting areas where these agreements typically face hurdles.

By dissecting key components of patent/know-how licenses and R&D collaborations, you will gain an enriched understanding of common mishaps, ensuring you're equipped with strategies to prevent them.

Benefits of attending

By attending this comprehensive seminar you will:



Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements

Analyse the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations

Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements

Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role Compare experiences with delegates in similar roles

The course schedule allows ample time for in-depth discussions and to pose questions to the expert trainer, ensuring a tailored learning experience.

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed to provide a comprehensive overview of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations. It's applicable to all those who deal with these agreements, those who are relatively new to them and those looking for a refresher, including:



Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Contracts managers

Technology transfer managers Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations

The expert trainer will use case studies, exercises and discussion sessions to help embed the learning.

Course Agenda

Day 1

Module 1: Patent/know-how licences

Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity



Regarding:

Territory - being specific and carved our exceptions

Field - fields of use, geographical exclusions, patent type exclusions, use exclusions

Exclusivity - pitfalls to avoid and suggested solutions Case studies, examples and discussion

Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'



The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties

Scope of licence and non-competition provisions - pitfalls to avoid and suggested solutions

Liability and dispute resolution - suggested graduated dispute resolution steps, avoidance of conflict clauses Case studies, examples and discussion

Common pitfalls - part 1



Defining the licensed IP - pitfalls and suggested solutions

Licences of improvements - essential terms regarding foreground IP rights and responsibilities Case studies, examples and discussion

Common pitfalls - part 2



IP warranties - essential IP and Data Protection warranties for every contract

Dispute resolution - advantages and disadvantages of different resolution procedues Case studies, examples and discussion

Final questions for day one

Day 2

Module 2: R&D collaborations

Key clauses in the contract



Each party's aims - understanding and negotiating

Allocation of responsibility - where the responsibility and risk lies and how it can change with different wording

Background IP applied - essential terms regarding background IP rights and responsibilities

Plans for foreground IP - essential terms regarding foreground IP rights and responsibilities Case studies, examples and discussion

Frequently encountered issues and suggested solutions



Role of the grantor

Project coordination

Letting problems fester

Diverging agendas

The solution Case studies, examples and discussion

Common pitfalls - part 1



Confidentiality vs publication - the conflict between industrial aims and academic aims

Patenting vs sharing - some suggested compromise solutions Herding diverse stakeholders - the differing objectives of the parties involved in IP development

Common pitfalls - part 2



Change of control or key personnel - common problems encountered and suggested solutions

National idiosyncrasies - examples Case studies, examples and discussion

Final questions

