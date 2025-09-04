2 Day Training Course On Avoiding Pitfalls In Patent And R&D Collaborations - Sept 25Th - Sept 26Th, 2025
Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2-day Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course (Sept 25th - Sept 26th, 2025)" online training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Join this dynamic, interactive two-day course designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of patent/know-how licenses and R&D collaborations. This course delves into all critical aspects, ensuring you stay current with the latest practices while expertly navigating the complexities of these agreements.
Led by an adept trainer, the course focuses on identifying and circumventing potential pitfalls and ambiguities in important, intricate agreements. The course will guide you through project management stages, enhancing your ability to achieve clarity regarding IP definitions, ownership, and usage.
Gain insights into building and managing relationships effectively for superior project outcomes. The expert trainer will address challenges prevalent in academia-industry collaborations, highlighting areas where these agreements typically face hurdles.
By dissecting key components of patent/know-how licenses and R&D collaborations, you will gain an enriched understanding of common mishaps, ensuring you're equipped with strategies to prevent them.
Benefits of attending
By attending this comprehensive seminar you will:
- Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements Analyse the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role Compare experiences with delegates in similar roles
The course schedule allows ample time for in-depth discussions and to pose questions to the expert trainer, ensuring a tailored learning experience.
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course has been designed to provide a comprehensive overview of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations. It's applicable to all those who deal with these agreements, those who are relatively new to them and those looking for a refresher, including:
- Patent attorneys In-house lawyers Private practice lawyers Contracts managers Technology transfer managers Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
The expert trainer will use case studies, exercises and discussion sessions to help embed the learning.
Course Agenda
Day 1
Module 1: Patent/know-how licences
Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity
- Regarding: Territory - being specific and carved our exceptions Field - fields of use, geographical exclusions, patent type exclusions, use exclusions Exclusivity - pitfalls to avoid and suggested solutions Case studies, examples and discussion
Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'
- The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties Scope of licence and non-competition provisions - pitfalls to avoid and suggested solutions Liability and dispute resolution - suggested graduated dispute resolution steps, avoidance of conflict clauses Case studies, examples and discussion
Common pitfalls - part 1
- Defining the licensed IP - pitfalls and suggested solutions Licences of improvements - essential terms regarding foreground IP rights and responsibilities Case studies, examples and discussion
Common pitfalls - part 2
- IP warranties - essential IP and Data Protection warranties for every contract Dispute resolution - advantages and disadvantages of different resolution procedues Case studies, examples and discussion
Final questions for day one
Day 2
Module 2: R&D collaborations
Key clauses in the contract
- Each party's aims - understanding and negotiating Allocation of responsibility - where the responsibility and risk lies and how it can change with different wording Background IP applied - essential terms regarding background IP rights and responsibilities Plans for foreground IP - essential terms regarding foreground IP rights and responsibilities Case studies, examples and discussion
Frequently encountered issues and suggested solutions
- Role of the grantor Project coordination Letting problems fester Diverging agendas The solution Case studies, examples and discussion
Common pitfalls - part 1
- Confidentiality vs publication - the conflict between industrial aims and academic aims Patenting vs sharing - some suggested compromise solutions Herding diverse stakeholders - the differing objectives of the parties involved in IP development
Common pitfalls - part 2
- Change of control or key personnel - common problems encountered and suggested solutions National idiosyncrasies - examples Case studies, examples and discussion
Final questions
For more information about this training visit
