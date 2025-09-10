Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
  • PhD student, Australian National University
Jefferson Ng is a PhD candidate at the Political and Social Change (PSC), Australia National University. His research focuses on the operations of the presidency in Indonesia, with an aim to understanding how the presidency functions as an institution to advise and support the president. He has a strong interest in the development of political institutions in general, and is keen to examine institutional change and evolution in Indonesia.

  • –present PhD student, Australian National University
  • 2019 S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Asian Studies
  • 2022 The Parliament and Cooperative Oversight of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Armed Forces and Society
  • 2020 Characterising Independent Candidates in Indonesian Local Politics, Journal of Current Southeast Asian Affairs

