Gabb Music, World's Largest Kid-Safe Music Streamingtm Service-Now Available For Any Phone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Music service streams millions of hits across every genre and era without ads or explicit surprises-no parental controls are needed, and kids can freely explore music tastes









LEHI, Utah, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents can now give their kids the freedom to explore music safely-on any phone or tablet. Gabb Music , the safest music streaming kids enjoy and parents trust, is now available to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store . Families can start exploring the world's largest Kid-Safe Music StreamingTM library with a 30-day free trial of Gabb Music+.

Built specifically for kids, the Gabb Music Library features millions of hits across every genre and era. Each song is carefully selected to be worry-free from explicit lyrics, adult subject matter or inappropriate album art, eliminating the need for parental controls and allowing kids to explore their music tastes freely. It's not just kid-appropriate music-the whole experience is curated around kids' lives with music education, discovery and entertainment in mind.

“We have everyone from Harry Connick Jr., The Beach Boys, to Aretha Franklin on our service, and kids stream the music they like,” said Kerri Fox-Metoyer, Gabb's Head of Entertainment Services.“The biggest misconception is that we only offer kids music. Right now, Benson Boone is the top-streaming artist on Gabb Music.”

Gabb Music is the first music streaming service designed for kids-not just a watered-down adult service that isn't completely safe. It uses a proprietary filtration process, so no parental controls are needed. Gabb Music applies filters to every element that kids hear or see.

“We don't just remove songs with explicit lyrics,” said Fox-Metoyer.“We take the extra step to remove songs with inappropriate subject matter such as sexual innuendos, violence, drug references and more-the things you would not want your kids to be singing along to.”

“Gabb Music empowers parents to let kids take their first musical journey in a fun, educational and safe environment,” said Fox-Metoyer.“We're thrilled to reach more parents and kids through our app store expansion.”

Highlights of Gabb Music+:



Ad-free Listening

CarPlay & Android Auto

Unlimited Skips

Create playlists

Search songs & artists Download to listen offline



After families using Gabb repeatedly requested a music streaming service, the company launched Gabb Music, at that time exclusively for Gabb Phones, in 2022 . Existing platforms didn't meet Gabb's safety standards-most music streaming services seem safe for kids, but are not. Other services often expose children to explicit lyrics, adult themes, ads, predatory contact and inappropriate content, including music videos, podcasts and user-generated content. Gabb Music eliminates these risks entirely.

Weekly music programming blends education, entertainment and discovery. Since most kids are experiencing personal music streaming for the first time, Gabb Music teaches the basics about playlists, skipping, pausing and other app functions. Themed educational series, such as a month-long spotlight on jazz instruments, expand musical horizons. Playlists reflect real kid moments (“Chores Time,”“Songs That Drive My Sister Crazy”) and encourage direct input from young listeners.

Gabb Music appeals to parents and youth leaders seeking age-appropriate, ad-free listening for kids throughout their day: carpools, homework, extracurricular activities, parties, family time, etc. Listen on any phone or tablet with a 30-day trial by downloading the Gabb Music App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store . Monthly subscriptions range from $10.99 for Gabb Music+ (customized playlists) to $4.99 for Gabb Music (preset channels).

About Gabb

Founded in 2018, Gabb® is on a mission to protect every childhood with kid-safe tech. Kids only get one childhood, and it's threatened by digital dangers like social media, pornography, and predators. Children need safephones and apps designed especially for them to protect their mental and physical health. Gabb empowers parents to protect kids by making parenting easier with the safest tech in age-appropriate steps to safely grow independence, nurture vital childhood development, and foster meaningful relationships so kids can become happy and healthy adults. Discover more about Gabb, the leader in kid-safe tech, at gabb.com .

#SmartPhones #SafePhones #TechInSteps #MusicStreaming #KidSafeMusicStreaming

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brandon Jeppson, Director Product Marketing and Research

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at