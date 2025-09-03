Looking To Learn More About The Quran? New Comprehensive Guide Introduces Faith, Life Codes, Science Insights, And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of DESCRIPTIVE INDEX OF QURANIC SUBJECTS

Charleston, SC, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As author Wasi Zaidi moved through life, he realized a sobering fact: many of the Westerners he met, a vast majority of them appeared to share the view that the West suffered from a kind of spiritual vacuum, almost none of them had an idea of what the Quran was about.

Knowing he could do something about it, Wasi Zaidi set out on a mission to create an easy-to-read guide that introduced the complex depth of Quran, one of the world's most prolific religious texts.

Wasi Zaidi's approach brings clarity to complex subjects, from the structure of the five daily prayers to scientific subjects (which he pulled information from various scientists who researched on Quran). Explanatory notes are included where subjects are not clear.

Thanks to Wasi Zaidi's diligence, this compilation will be a valuable resource for those wishing to undertake research on the subjects covered in this compilation of Quran.

Descriptive Index of Quranic Subjects: An easy approach to locate and understand the subjects of Quran is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author:

Wasi Zaidi, a seasoned electrical engineer, graduated from Punjab University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Pakistan in 1956. He dedicated the majority of his career to Pakistan International Airlines, retiring as the Chief Engineer of Planning and Projects in 1997. During his career and into his retirement, Zaidi nurtured an enduring interest in religious studies, particularly the Quran. His persistent quest for knowledge led him to author several books, including Husayn-ibn-Ali, Research on Prayer timings, Descriptive Index of Quranic Subjects, and studies on Jainism, Hinduism, and Buddhism. Zaidi's passion for religion shines through his thoughtful and in-depth writings.

