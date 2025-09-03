NNIT A/S: NNIT Improved Profitability Amid Negative Growth Due To Market Uncertainty
|NNIT A/S, DKK million
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|6M 2025
|6M 2024
|FY 2024
|Revenue
|462.2
|473.9
|926.3
|937.4
|1,851
|Revenue growth, %
|-2.5%
|11.8%
|-1.2%
|12.0%
|7.1%
|Revenue growth, organic %
|-1.7%
|11.0%
|-1.3%
|9.5%
|6.0%
|Group operating profit excl. special items
|22.9
|32.0
|40.9
|55.9
|118
|Group operating profit margin excl. special items, %
|5.0%
|6.7%
|4.4%
|6.0%
|6.4%
|Special items
|20.3
|15.2
|45.7
|3.9
|69
|Group operating profit incl. special items
|2.6
|16.8
|-4.8
|52.0
|49
|Group operating profit margin incl. special items, %
|0.6%
|3.5%
|-0.5%
|5.5%
|2.6%
CONFERENCE CALL
September 4, 2025, at 9:30 AM CEST: Webcast link
Dial in information:
DK: +45 7876 8490
SE: +46 31-311 50 03
UK: +44 203 769 6819
US: +1 646-787-0157
Participant Access code: 472855
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
...
Media Relations
Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
...
ABOUT NNIT
NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.
We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.
We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.
We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies but always driven by business needs rather than technology.
NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and the USA.
Attachments
-
NNIT_Company announcement_Q2 2025
NNIT Factsheet_Q2 2025
