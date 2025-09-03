Solutions30 Acquires A Majority Stake In Elektra Realizacje In Poland

Headquartered in Węgrów, Elektra Realizacje specializes in the modernization of low and medium voltage electrical networks, a key activity as Poland accelerates its transition to green energy. The company provides a wide range of services, including the replacement of transformer stations, the dismantling and replacement of switchgears, and the maintenance of electrical equipment. Its main clients are energy operators.

This transaction marks a new milestone in the consistent implementation of Solutions30 Poland's strategy to diversify into energy services, following its successful development in telecommunication in recent years, and opening up opportunities for increased synergies between the two segments.

Adam Klein, CEO of Solutions30 Poland, commented:“Acquiring a majority stake in Elektra Realizacje is a strategic step for us and the result of the intensive work of the team involved in the development of Solutions30 in Poland. We are thus strengthening our presence in the energy sector and creating a solid foundation for the development of new services and innovative projects.”

Lech Milczarczyk, CEO of Elektra Realizacje, added:“Joining Solutions30 Group opens new avenues for technological and investment development. It will allow us to respond even better to our clients' needs and carry out projects on a larger scale than ever before.”





About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30's mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, especially with regard to the digital transformation and the energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1800 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices : CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more:





