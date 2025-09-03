Strategic Digital Systems Acquires Schraff, LLC, A Full Service Digital And Marketing Company Located In Southern CA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic Digital Systems merges with Schraff LLC, uniting AI, digital strategy, and concierge-led services to deliver full-suite marketing solutions.

- Angela K ClarkLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Digital Systems (SDS), a leading provider of digital marketing, branding development & reinvention, website, Social Media and AI solutions for the senior living industry, proudly announces its merger with Schraff, LLC, a trusted digital strategy company. As part of the merger, Schraff's CEO Tyler Schraff has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Strategic Digital Systems, where he will lead the digital strategy and operations across SDS and its affiliated brands, including AVAN Management Group, Strategic Sales Systems, and Living Your Choice.Founded in 1979, Schraff LLC has a well-known family legacy spanning three generations. They have made their mark by helping organizations connect with their target audiences through cutting-edge digital advertising, strategic data collection, and real-time analytics dashboard. With a strong foundation serving clients in people-focused industries, it is a perfect merger for Strategic Digital Systems (SDS), which started in the Senior Living Industry in 2016 and expanded into sectors such as retail, legal, multi-family housing, home health, therapy, construction services, and professional sports, including work with Team Professional Bull Riders (PBR). The acquisition expands services and adds additional expertise to the portfolio.“This alliance brings together strategic expertise that focuses on a data-driven company to enhance our offerings for our clients,” said Angela Clark, President of SDS.“Our AI-powered lead generation, paired with LYC's in-person concierge and SSS consulting services, provides the marketplace a full-service suite.”The combined organization will unveil new tools and services at the upcoming NIC conference in Austin TX, September 7-10. Attendees can connect with Angela Clark, President, and Tyler Schraff, COO, to learn how SDS can elevate marketing, lead generation, and conversion strategies with AI and beyond. To schedule a meeting or learn more, visit:

