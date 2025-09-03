Strategic Digital Systems Acquires Schraff, LLC, A Full Service Digital And Marketing Company Located In Southern CA
Founded in 1979, Schraff LLC has a well-known family legacy spanning three generations. They have made their mark by helping organizations connect with their target audiences through cutting-edge digital advertising, strategic data collection, and real-time analytics dashboard. With a strong foundation serving clients in people-focused industries, it is a perfect merger for Strategic Digital Systems (SDS), which started in the Senior Living Industry in 2016 and expanded into sectors such as retail, legal, multi-family housing, home health, therapy, construction services, and professional sports, including work with Team Professional Bull Riders (PBR). The acquisition expands services and adds additional expertise to the portfolio.
“This alliance brings together strategic expertise that focuses on a data-driven company to enhance our offerings for our clients,” said Angela Clark, President of SDS.“Our AI-powered lead generation, paired with LYC's in-person concierge and SSS consulting services, provides the marketplace a full-service suite.”
The combined organization will unveil new tools and services at the upcoming NIC conference in Austin TX, September 7-10. Attendees can connect with Angela Clark, President, and Tyler Schraff, COO, to learn how SDS can elevate marketing, lead generation, and conversion strategies with AI and beyond. To schedule a meeting or learn more, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
