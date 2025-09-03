Top Marketers Connect: Applications Open For The Triangle's Premier Mentorship Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mentors + protégés can participate in AMA Triangle's exclusive career-building programming, including networking and curated leadership events at low/no cost.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Marketing Association Triangle Chapter (AMA Triangle) today opened applications for Connect & Inspire (C&I) , a guided mentorship experience pairing a diverse group of emerging and established marketers who live or work within roughly 100 miles of the Triangle, including Greensboro, Fayetteville and Greenville. By matching mentors and protégés through its proven three-point system-credentials, goals, and personality-C&I has contributed to impactful outcomes, ranging from promotion readiness to learning how to handle career challenges and skills development.

“Connect & Inspire is a can't-miss opportunity to put your marketing skills, your network, and your impact here in central North Carolina on a fast track,” said Michael Johnson, President, AMA Triangle.“Over the past decade, the program has seen pairs build lasting friendships, unlock new career opportunities, and even collaborate on client work. This program will forge bonds that go beyond the 2025-26 year.”

After acceptances are issued, C&I kicks off with an exclusive Mentor–Protégé Networking Match Event, planned for mid-October, where participants meet potential matches, share career stories, and rank their top choices to work with. Then, a Mid-Program Leadership Coaching session with Brian Alvo of the NextGen Center in February 2026 will equip participants with practical tools to strengthen influence, communication, and confidence. The program concludes with a Graduation & Awards celebration in June 2026 to recognize achievements, spotlight outstanding pairs, and highlight the community impact of the program.

The process is straightforward. Applicants submit a short application form, commitment agreement, and payment, if applicable. Professional-level, non-member protégés pay a $49 fee; collegiate-level, non-AMA protégés pay $29, which includes a full year of professional chapter membership. The program is free to all mentors (member or non-member) and all existing members who apply to be protégés, including collegiate AMA chapter members.

"I've seen firsthand how mentorship empowers people at every stage of their career. C&I helped me grow, and mentoring others has been an equally rewarding experience,” said Tara Holt, VP of Communications for AMA Triangle, who served as C&I Director of Mentorship for two years.“It creates space for growth, confidence, and connection for both the mentor and the protégé that can change the trajectory of someone's professional journey.”

Prospective mentors and protégés can learn more and apply on the Connect & Inspire landing page on the AMA Triangle website. To be included in the in-person Mentor–Protégé Networking Match Event in October, application materials (and payment, if applicable) must be received by 6:00 PM ET on Friday, September 30, 2025. Email questions to Rachel Bonistalli, Director of Mentorship, AMA Triangle, at ....

For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has provided marketing professionals with opportunities to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing, mentoring, community service, and leadership development. The AMA Triangle's mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 350 members, ranging from Fortune 500 executives to small business owners to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.

