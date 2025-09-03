Lambdatest Integrates With Appcircle To Enhance Mobile CI/CD Testing Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Integration brings comprehensive mobile testing capabilities to enterprise-grade CI/CD pipelines, enabling teams to deliver high-quality mobile apps faster & more efficiently.

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform, has announced its partnership with Appcircle, an enterprise-grade mobile CI/CD platform. This collaboration empowers mobile development teams to seamlessly integrate automated testing into their continuous integration and deployment pipelines, ensuring thorough quality assurance across real devices without compromising release velocity.

LambdaTest is an AI-native, cloud-based solution that provides developers and QA teams with comprehensive testing capabilities, including cross-browser compatibility testing, web and app automation testing, and real device testing across over 10,000 real devices and 3,000+ browsers. Appcircle users can now leverage the LambdaTest App Automate - Espresso step to run automated Android tests using the Espresso framework directly within their CI/CD workflows, eliminating the need for complex infrastructure management and reducing release cycles significantly.

Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product, LambdaTest, stated, "Mobile applications are the backbone of digital experiences today, and ensuring their quality across diverse device ecosystems is crucial for success. Our integration with Appcircle enables enterprise development teams to incorporate comprehensive mobile testing seamlessly into their CI/CD pipelines, maintaining both speed and quality in their release cycles. This partnership represents our commitment to making advanced testing capabilities accessible within existing development workflows."

Now, the Appcircle ecosystem features LambdaTest's robust testing infrastructure, allowing teams to execute automated Espresso tests on real Android devices as part of their build processes. This integration streamlines mobile testing workflows, reduces infrastructure overhead, and enables faster feedback loops, helping teams identify and resolve issues earlier in the development cycle.

Mete Baydar, Regional Sales VP, Appcircle, said, "We are excited to partner with LambdaTest to provide our enterprise customers with access to comprehensive mobile testing capabilities. This integration allows Appcircle users to perform thorough automated testing on real devices without managing complex testing infrastructure. Our customers and users can now maintain their rapid release cycles while ensuring their mobile applications perform flawlessly across diverse Android device configurations, ultimately delivering superior user experiences."

The integration between Appcircle and LambdaTest is now available to all users, offering enterprise development teams a comprehensive solution for building, testing, and deploying mobile applications with unprecedented efficiency and quality assurance.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

About Appcircle

Appcircle is an enterprise-grade mobile CI/CD platform that runs on public cloud, private cloud (GCP, AWS, Azure), hybrid, and on-premises. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to automate the entire mobile CI/CD process for iOS and Android apps. Trusted by dozens of banks and hundreds of enterprises worldwide.

Highlighted Features:



Faster builds with no need for macOS device management. Saving developers up to 30% of their release time.

Streamlined Integration with Hundreds of Ready Workflow Steps (Fastlane, SonarQube, etc.)

Unify iOS and Android code signing in one secure hub, eliminating operational overhead and certificate complexity. (Certificates, Keystores, Bundle IDs, etc.)

Fast and secure binary distribution for QA teams and in-house apps with SSO/LDAP support Automation reduces app release time from days to just minutes. (App Store, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, Microsoft Intune)

All-in-one platform, hosted wherever you demand.

