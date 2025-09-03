Vegas Stronger Presents: Stories Of Hope And Purpose Fundraising Luncheon

Vegas Stronger

An afternoon of courage, healing, and community featuring celebrity speakers, exclusive auctions, and life-changing stories.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vegas Stronger , the nonprofit working to end homelessness by addressing the root causes of addiction and mental health, is proud to announce Stories of Hope and Purpose That Will Leave You Inspired! , a fundraising luncheon bringing together powerful personal journeys, celebrity guests, and community spirit all with the goal of raising money to help heal Las Vegas from homelessness, substance use and mental illness.

The luncheon will take place on September 17th from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the new AC Hotel by Marriott / Element by Westin Symphony Park, the first event to be held at the newly opening hotel.

“I'm sharing my story at this event in the hopes that it might be able to help someone to let them know it's never too late, no matter what or who you are,” said Zeola Gaye, Author, Producer, and Sister of the Legendary Marvin Gaye.“Help is available! Thank you to Vegas Stronger for all you do!”

The event will feature an unforgettable lineup of speakers and performers, including:

- Alex Grossi – Guitarist, Quiet Riot

- David Faustino – Rapper, Radio Personality & Actor (“Bud Bundy,” Married with Children)

- Franky Perez – Musician, Songwriter, and Leadman of Franky and the All Nighters

- Peter Wise – Emmy Award-Winning Casting Director & Entertainment Industry Veteran

- Zeola Gaye – Author, Producer, and Sister of the Legendary Marvin Gaye

- Saira B and other Vegas Stronger Program Graduates

Attendees will enjoy a delicious catered lunch from AC Hotel by Marriott / Element by Westin Symphony Park. Speed Auction of Autographed Memorabilia, including a guitar signed by Taylor Swift, mystery boxes with contents valued at $10,000+, and trips to Cancun available for just $100 each.

Additionally, everyone who purchases a ticket (single seat or table) before September 10th will receive a gift certificate for 3 nights accommodations in a luxury hotel in the heart of Palm Springs!

Vegas Stronger is dedicated to ending homelessness, helping those struggling with addiction, and restoring lives with purpose and hope. Through a proven model of compassion, counseling, treatment, housing support, and community engagement, the organization has already helped 2,200 lives over its decade of work and is ramping up to be able to help over 2,500 people in 2025 alone.

“Vegas Stronger saved my life,” shares one program graduate.“Without them, I would probably be dead. They gave me hope again, helped me cope with loss and alcohol abuse, and now I want to help others heal.”

Corporate sponsors and community members are invited to purchase tables for 8 for $1,250 or individual seats for $150 to be part of this unforgettable evening. Your support will help Vegas Stronger continue its mission at a time when nonprofit funding is facing unprecedented challenges. Your donation will work to insure that anyone who is homeless and ready for change can live clean, sober, housed, and with renewed hope and purpose.

For additional information, contact: Stacey Lockhart, VP of Philanthropy, ...

Thank you to our sponsors LV Party Rentals, Encore, Raise to Give, and AC Hotel by Marriott / Element by Westin Symphony Park.

About Vegas StrongerTM

Vegas StrongerTM is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider focused on ending homelessness by treating its root causes: substance use and mental illness. Our unique approach provides free SUD treatment and therapy, case management, and an array of wraparound services such as transportation, food, and more in an outpatient setting. Using our 13 essential elements, we facilitate the restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, working to end homelessness by moving people off of the street and into sobriety, housing, and employment. Our mission is to provide immediate, comprehensive, and evidence-based treatment to all individuals struggling with addiction, ensuring they receive the care they need without barriers or long waiting lists. Learn more at



