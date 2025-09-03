SKYX Successfully Demonstrated Its Technologies During A Marriott Springhill Suites Hotel Renovation As It Continues To Grow Its Market Penetration In The U.S. And Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SKYX's Marriott Renovation Demonstration Validated the Significant Safety, Simplicity, Time Savings and Cost Savings Provided by SKYX's Technologies During a Renovation Process

MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the“Company” or“SKYX”), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it successfully demonstrated its advanced technologies during a renovation at a Marriott SpringHill Suites Hotel owned by the Shaner Group as SKYX continues to grow its market penetration in U.S. and Canada (renovation video demo link included below).

During the Marriott renovation demonstration, SKYX incorporated its advanced and smart plug & play technologies, including ceiling lighting, recessed lights, downlights, wall lights, EXIT, and EMERGENCY lights, plug-in LED backlight mirrors among others.

SKYX's Marriott renovation demonstration validated the significant safety aspects, time savings, and cost savings provided by SKYX's technologies during a hotel renovation process. Major hotel chains commonly require its hotels to conduct a full renovation every 7 years. SKYX expects its technologies to be utilized and included in additional Marriott renovations as well as in other hotel brands.







Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman, of SKYX Platforms, said;“We are happy to report that we have successfully demonstrated our technology's ability to provide significant hotel safety, time savings and cost savings during hotel renovation and buildouts while advancing and accelerating the renovation of hotels. We hope to continue demonstrating our technologies' abilities in additional projects and remain focused on further scaling our footprint and unlocking long-term value through future recurring revenue opportunities.”

Lance Shaner, Founder of the Shaner Hotel Group, said;“We clearly recognize SKYX's significant value of time saving, cost saving, and safety as demonstrated during our Marriott SpringHill Suites hotel renovation. As a significant long-term minded SKYX investor, I strongly believe that SKYX's game-changing advanced and smart platform technologies will make hotels, buildings, and homes advanced, smart, and safe instantly, while saving cost, time, and lives.”

To view SKYX's Technology Demo at Springs Hill Marriott CLICK HERE

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn .

