Oppn 'Anti-Women', Rahul Gandhi Should Retire From Politics: Kangana Ranaut On Insults To PM Modi's Mother
Terming the incident totally unacceptable, she said: "It reflects the mindset of the RJD's mentality towards women. They have hurt the self-respect of women and sisters of the country."
Calling the Rashtriya Janata Dal anti-women, the BJP MP said, when the opposition is not sparing the late mother of Prime Minister Modi, one can imagine what they think about us, who are their rivals in Parliament.
Stepping up the attack, Ranaut said apologising is not enough, Rahul Gandhi should resign over the entire incident.
Pointing out that PM Modi's mother did not take any benefits of the government and led a life of a "tapasvi", she said, still, the opposition made "derogatory" remarks against her.
Remembering personal attacks on her dignity by the opposition, she said that there were "disturbing remarks against me. They said what are the rates of the lady in Mandi?"
The BJP leader recalled the ordeal she faced and said she is still traumatised.
She also slammed a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh who claimed that women in that particular state have the highest number of drunkards.
Ranaut questioned why they make such allegations. Just because they (women) don't vote for Congress.
The controversial remarks against PM Modi's mother drew condemnation from across several quarters, with a call for an apology from the opposition, but in vain.
Tension flared in Patna after BJP workers staged a protest outside the Congress state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, over the abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother.
