MBZUAI Opens Admissions For Fall 2026 Intake, Inviting Top Students Worldwide To Shape The Future Through Its Undergraduate And Graduate Programs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, September , 2025: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first AI-dedicated university, has opened admissions for the Fall 2026 intake, welcoming exceptional students from around the world to apply for its undergraduate and graduate programs.

In just five years, MBZUAI has become a global top 10 institution in AI, home to leading faculty and researchers driving breakthroughs across the field. With its first undergraduate intake in Fall 2025, the university now offers both undergraduate and graduate pathways to prepare the next generation of AI innovators.

Prospective students can now apply to the following programs:

Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (Engineering or Business stream)

Undergraduate:



Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MAAI)

Master of Science in Computer Science

Master of Science in Computational Biology (pending regulatory approval)

Master of Science in Computer Vision

Master of Science in Machine Learning

Master of Science in Natural Language Processing

Master of Science in Robotics

Master of Science in Statistics and Data Science

PhD in Computer Science

PhD in Computational Biology (pending regulatory approval)

PhD in Computer Vision

PhD in Human-Computer Interaction (pending regulatory approval)

PhD in Machine Learning

PhD in Natural Language Processing

PhD in Robotics PhD in Statistics and Data Science

Graduate:

Key dates for applications



Early decision applications open: 1 September 2025

Early decision application deadline: 15 November 2025

Regular decision application deadline: 30 April 2026

Early decision offers announced: 31 December 2025 Regular decision offers announced: 15 June 2026

Undergraduate Fall 2026

All early decision and regular decision applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so early submission is encouraged.



Applications open: 1 September 2025

Priority deadline: 15 November 2025* Final deadline: 15 December 2025

Graduate Fall 2026:

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence MBZUAI:

MBZUAI is a research-focused university in Abu Dhabi, and the first university dedicated entirely to the advancement of science through AI. The university empowers the next generation of AI leaders, driving innovation and impactful applications of AI through world-class education and interdisciplinary research. In 2025, MBZUAI launched its first ever undergraduate program, a Bachelor of Science in AI, with two areas of focus: Business and Engineering.