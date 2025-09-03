MBZUAI Opens Admissions For Fall 2026 Intake, Inviting Top Students Worldwide To Shape The Future Through Its Undergraduate And Graduate Programs
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, September , 2025: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first AI-dedicated university, has opened admissions for the Fall 2026 intake, welcoming exceptional students from around the world to apply for its undergraduate and graduate programs.
In just five years, MBZUAI has become a global top 10 institution in AI, home to leading faculty and researchers driving breakthroughs across the field. With its first undergraduate intake in Fall 2025, the university now offers both undergraduate and graduate pathways to prepare the next generation of AI innovators. Prospective students can now apply to the following programs: Undergraduate:
-
Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (Engineering or Business stream)
-
Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MAAI)
Master of Science in Computer Science
Master of Science in Computational Biology (pending regulatory approval)
Master of Science in Computer Vision
Master of Science in Machine Learning
Master of Science in Natural Language Processing
Master of Science in Robotics
Master of Science in Statistics and Data Science
PhD in Computer Science
PhD in Computational Biology (pending regulatory approval)
PhD in Computer Vision
PhD in Human-Computer Interaction (pending regulatory approval)
PhD in Machine Learning
PhD in Natural Language Processing
PhD in Robotics
PhD in Statistics and Data Science
-
Early decision applications open: 1 September 2025
Early decision application deadline: 15 November 2025
Regular decision application deadline: 30 April 2026
Early decision offers announced: 31 December 2025
Regular decision offers announced: 15 June 2026
-
Applications open: 1 September 2025
Priority deadline: 15 November 2025*
Final deadline: 15 December 2025
