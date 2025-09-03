Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Unveils DF-5C Nuclear Missile With 20,000 Km Global Range


2025-09-03 10:11:33
At Beijing's V-Day parade, China unveiled the DF-5C, a liquid-fueled ICBM boasting a staggering 20,000 km range-capable of striking any target worldwide. Designed to deter war, the missile carries multiple MIRVs, achieves hypersonic speeds, and features advancements for faster launch and higher precision.

