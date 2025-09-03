Nancy Mace Overcome With Emotion, Leaves Epstein Victims Meeting In Tears

MENAFN - Live Mint) Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) left a House Oversight Committee meeting with Jeffrey Epstein victims early on Wednesday (September 3), visibly emotional. Video showed her wiping tears and shaking her head when approached by reporters.

Mace explained her departure on X, saying: "Yes I left the Oversight briefing with Epstein victims early. As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can't breathe. I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. GOD BLESS ALL SURVIVORS."

Mace's past revelations

Earlier this year, Mace publicly spoke about personal experiences with abuse and privacy violations. In February, she named four men-including her ex-fiancé-accusing them of heinous crimes against women, claims all denied.

In May, Mace revealed she had been secretly filmed by her ex-fiancé , showing a screenshot of her naked silhouette to the House Oversight Committee. She told lawmakers: "Freedom is not a theory. It is the right to breathe. It is the right to dress and undress, to sleep without someone's camera filming your naked body."

She accused her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, of recording her and other women without consent. Bryant denied the allegations.

House Oversight Committee meets Epstein victims

Six Epstein survivors met with Mace, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and House Speaker Mike Johnson in a closed-door session to discuss the federal handling of Epstein's case. Speaker Johnson emphasised the goal of transparency: "They've received and are processing 34,000 documents already. And we're going to move that along as quickly as possible so that all of this is pushed out to the public, so the American people can make their own decisions."

Epstein files made public

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released files from the Justice Department on the sex trafficking cases of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, following mounting pressure from Congress for greater transparency. The release, hosted on Google Drive, included hundreds of images of old court filings, video appearing to be police body cam footage, and recordings of law enforcement interviews with victims.

Details in the files

Some files included audio of an Epstein employee describing the frequent visits of underage girls and his duties cleaning rooms where Epstein had massages. Other documents related to Epstein's Florida plea deal, criticized for being lenient, included exchanges between prosecutors and defense lawyers.

Push for transparency on Epstein files

Congress has returned from recess determined to investigate Epstein's crimes and network. The first batch of documents-over 33,000 files-was released on Tuesday night by the Oversight Committee. The administration, according to Johnson, supports full disclosure to expose the“evils” of Epstein.

President Trump has publicly distanced himself from Epstein, calling him a“creep” amid ongoing questions about their past associations.

Push for broader disclosure

Efforts continue by Democrats and some Republicans to force a vote on a bill requiring the Justice Department to release all Epstein files publicly, excluding victims' personal information. Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are leading the effort, though it faces procedural hurdles.

The dispute underscores ongoing tensions in Congress, with lawmakers from both parties demanding more details on Epstein's network and long-standing allegations of abuse. Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said:“We continue to bring the pressure. We're not going to stop until we get justice for all of the survivors and the victims.”

