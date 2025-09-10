Professor of Sustainable Development, University of Notre Dame

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Paul Winters is the Keough-Hesburgh Professor of Sustainable Development at the University of Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs and the Executive Director of the Agricultural Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale). Winters's research and teaching focus on rural poverty and food insecurity and the evaluation of policies and programs designed to address these issues. He has published numerous journal articles and working papers in the areas of rural poverty and food insecurity, rural development, small-scale agriculture, inclusive and sustainable food systems, climate change, impact evaluation, migration and social protection programs. He holds a PhD in agricultural and resource economics from the University of California at Berkeley, an MA in economics from the University of California at San Diego and a BA in non-Western studies from the University of San Diego.

–present Professor of Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame

Experience