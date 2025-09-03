Trump Dismisses Rumors About His Health as 'Fake News'
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed online rumors regarding his health, labeling them “fake news” after circulating claims suggested his condition had deteriorated or that he had passed away.
At a White House press briefing, Trump addressed the speculation, which arose after he did not make any public appearances for two days. “I have heard, it's sort of crazy, but last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well, like this is going very well, and then I didn't do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him,” he said.
Trump also compared his situation to that of Joe Biden, his predecessor, noting that Biden had gone months without public appearances without sparking similar rumors. “(Former US President Joe) Biden wouldn't do it for months. You wouldn't see him. And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape,” Trump stated.
The president acknowledged the rumors but expressed surprise at the extreme nature of some claims, including those suggesting he was dead. “Actually, over the weekend, I didn't hear that one, that's pretty serious. Well, it's fake news. You know, it's just so it's so fake. That's why the media has so little credibility,” Trump remarked.
In a statement earlier this summer, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that Trump suffers from “venous insufficiency,” explaining that bruises on his hand were caused by tissue damage from frequent handshakes and the use of aspirin. She reiterated that Trump’s overall health remained stable.
