Global Sumud Flotilla Gathers in Tunisia
(MENAFN) Participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a worldwide naval campaign designed to challenge the Israeli siege on Gaza and transport vital humanitarian supplies, have started assembling in Tunisia.
This maritime movement includes ships that departed from both Spain and Italy, which are expected to rendezvous with additional vessels arriving from Tunisia, all meeting in Tunisian territorial waters before heading toward their final destination—Gaza.
According to a news agency, Aycin Kantoglu, a representative of the Turkish contingent, explained: “The Global Sumud Flotilla is, in fact, a continuation of earlier attempts that began with the Mavi Marmara, followed by the Madleen and Hanzala ships.
This time, nearly 1,000 activists from 44 countries are attempting once again to break the blockade. As the Turkish delegation, we are proud to be part of this blessed initiative.”
Emphasizing the unique nature of the campaign, Kantoglu further stated: “I believe this will go down in history as the first time in the world that nearly 1,000 activists from dozens of countries have come together to form a flotilla at sea. From the perspective of civil activism, it is an honor to take part. We are here to do our part to restore human dignity.”
