Putin Calls Republic of Congo “Reliable, Time-Tested Friend”
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the Republic of Congo as a “reliable, time-tested friend and partner” during his Wednesday meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing.
The encounter highlighted the strong relationship between the two nations.
Putin emphasized that collaboration with Congo remains a key focus of Russia’s diplomatic efforts in Africa.
He underscored Moscow’s commitment to deepening this partnership through enhanced cooperation.
In addition, the Russian president promised to broaden educational opportunities for citizens of Congo.
He noted, “Students and young people from your country continue their professional training in Russia, and we are ready not only to maintain this level, but also to increase the number of Congolese who want to receive an education in the Russian Federation.”
The meeting marked the conclusion of Putin’s four-day trip to China, where he took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
During his visit, he also attended events commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end and engaged in multiple bilateral discussions with global leaders.
The encounter highlighted the strong relationship between the two nations.
Putin emphasized that collaboration with Congo remains a key focus of Russia’s diplomatic efforts in Africa.
He underscored Moscow’s commitment to deepening this partnership through enhanced cooperation.
In addition, the Russian president promised to broaden educational opportunities for citizens of Congo.
He noted, “Students and young people from your country continue their professional training in Russia, and we are ready not only to maintain this level, but also to increase the number of Congolese who want to receive an education in the Russian Federation.”
The meeting marked the conclusion of Putin’s four-day trip to China, where he took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
During his visit, he also attended events commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end and engaged in multiple bilateral discussions with global leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment