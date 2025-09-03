Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Xi Hold Talks on Biotechnology, Human Longevity

2025-09-03 09:16:41
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a conversation about the future of biotechnology and human longevity in Beijing on Wednesday. Their discussion, which occurred during a live-streamed walk, was translated into Mandarin for Xi while Putin’s original Russian comments were not broadcast, as reported by media.

"With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted — letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality," the interpreter conveyed, relaying Putin’s words to Xi.

Xi responded with a laugh and remarked, “In this century, it's anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old.”

The rest of the conversation between the two leaders was not made public.

Their exchange took place on the sidelines of a massive military parade in Beijing, marking both the conclusion of World War II and the 1945 Japanese surrender. Putin was among the 26 foreign leaders in attendance, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who observed the event.

