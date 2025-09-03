Putin, Xi Hold Talks on Biotechnology, Human Longevity
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a conversation about the future of biotechnology and human longevity in Beijing on Wednesday. Their discussion, which occurred during a live-streamed walk, was translated into Mandarin for Xi while Putin’s original Russian comments were not broadcast, as reported by media.
"With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted — letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality," the interpreter conveyed, relaying Putin’s words to Xi.
Xi responded with a laugh and remarked, “In this century, it's anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old.”
The rest of the conversation between the two leaders was not made public.
Their exchange took place on the sidelines of a massive military parade in Beijing, marking both the conclusion of World War II and the 1945 Japanese surrender. Putin was among the 26 foreign leaders in attendance, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who observed the event.
"With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted — letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality," the interpreter conveyed, relaying Putin’s words to Xi.
Xi responded with a laugh and remarked, “In this century, it's anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old.”
The rest of the conversation between the two leaders was not made public.
Their exchange took place on the sidelines of a massive military parade in Beijing, marking both the conclusion of World War II and the 1945 Japanese surrender. Putin was among the 26 foreign leaders in attendance, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who observed the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment