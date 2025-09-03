Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline 2025: Comprehensive Clinical Trials And Therapies Analysis With Key MOA And ROA Insights By Delveinsight Stemcyte, Nervgen Pharma, VA Office Of Research And Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Spinal Cord Injury pipeline constitutes 25+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ Spinal Cord Injury treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Spinal Cord Injury Market.

The Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Spinal Cord Injury treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Spinal Cord Injury companies working in the treatment market are Athersys, Olatec Therapeutics, AlaMab therapeutics, ReNetX Bio, Histocell, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, AbbVie, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Pharmazz, Eusol Biotech, Kringle Pharma, NervGen Pharma, StemCyte, Inc., and others , are developing therapies for the Spinal Cord Injury treatment



Emerging Spinal Cord Injury therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Allogeneic stem cell therapy, OLT1177, ALMB0166, AXER-204, FAB117-HC, AST-OPC1, Elezanumab, MT 3921, PMZ-1620, ES 135, KP-100IT, NVG-291, Romosozumab, Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Spinal Cord Injury market in the coming years.

In June 2025, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing innovative allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell therapies for severe neurological and ophthalmic disorders, announced the addition of new presenters for the 3rd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium (3rd SCIIS). This year's event will be entirely virtual, featuring interactive and on-demand sessions beginning on June 27, 2025.

In March 2025, Cellino and Matricelf (TASE: MTLF) announced a partnership aimed at advancing the global biomanufacturing of personalized spinal cord injury therapies. This collaboration integrates Cellino's Nebula technology with Matricelf's innovative regenerative medicine approach. By combining Cellino's automated production of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) with Matricelf's double autologous 3D differentiation process, the partnership seeks to enable scalable and patient-specific regenerative treatments. Cellino's Nebula, a proprietary closed-cassette biomanufacturing platform, is specifically designed to generate high-quality iPSCs with exceptional consistency and sterility at a large scale.

In March 2025, NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) announced the successful completion of a key preclinical study supporting its upcoming Investigational New Drug (IND) application. This study marks a significant step toward the company's first-in-human trials. The results demonstrated that ExoPTEN treatment, across various dosing regimens, promoted motor function recovery and notably enhanced blood flow at the spinal cord injury site-both critical factors for tissue repair and functional improvement.

In February 2025, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotech company developing allogeneic cell therapies for severe neurological disorders, announced the launch of its DOSED (Delivery of Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells for Spinal Cord Injury: Evaluation of a Novel Device) clinical study. This study aims to assess the safety and performance of the Manual Inject Parenchymal Spinal Delivery System (MI PSD System), a new device designed to precisely deliver OPC1, an investigational allogeneic stem cell-based therapy, directly to the spinal cord injury site. OPC1 consists of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells and other related glial cells intended to promote spinal cord repair. In February 2025, A pilot clinical trial suggests that spinal cord stimulation (SCS) may help reactivate dormant motor neurons and enhance leg muscle strength in individuals with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine conducted the study (NCT05430113), utilizing Medtronic's Vectris SureScan device in three SMA patients. After three months of treatment, all participants showed an improvement of at least 20 meters in the six-minute walk test (6MWT), an indicator used to assess muscle endurance and fatigue.

Spinal Cord Injury Overview

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) is damage to the spinal cord that disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. This can result from trauma (e.g., accidents, falls) or diseases (e.g., tumors, infections). SCI can lead to partial or complete loss of motor function, sensation, and autonomic control below the injury site. It may cause paralysis (paraplegia or quadriplegia) and complications like respiratory issues, bladder dysfunction, and chronic pain. Treatment focuses on stabilizing the spine, rehabilitation, and therapies to restore function and improve quality of life, with ongoing research into advanced regenerative approaches.

Emerging Spinal Cord Injury Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Allogeneic stem cell therapy: Athersys

OLT1177: Olatec Therapeutics

ALMB0166: AlaMab therapeutics

AXER-204: ReNetX Bio

FAB117-HC: Histocell

AST-OPC1: Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Elezanumab: AbbVie

MT 3921: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

PMZ-1620: Pharmazz

ES 135: Eusol Biotech

KP-100IT: Kringle Pharma

NVG-291: NervGen Pharma

Romosozumab: VA Office of Research and Development/Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell: StemCyte, Inc

Spinal Cord Injury Route of Administration

Spinal Cord Injury pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Spinal Cord Injury Molecule Type

Spinal Cord Injury Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Spinal Cord Injury Assessment by Product Type

Spinal Cord Injury By Stage and Product Type

Spinal Cord Injury Assessment by Route of Administration

Spinal Cord Injury By Stage and Route of Administration

Spinal Cord Injury Assessment by Molecule Type Spinal Cord Injury by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Spinal Cord Injury Report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Spinal Cord Injury Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Spinal Cord Injury are - NervGen Pharma, VA Office of Research and Development, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, StemCyte, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., AbbVie, and others.

Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Analysis:

The Spinal Cord Injury pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Spinal Cord Injury with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Spinal Cord Injury Treatment.

Spinal Cord Injury key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Spinal Cord Injury Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Spinal Cord Injury market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of spinal cord injury, increasing awareness about the spinal cord injury are some of the important factors that are fueling the Spinal Cord Injury Market.

Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Market Barriers

However, absence of essential emergency and acute care, lack of importance of a systematic approach towards the management of Spinal cord Injury and other factors are creating obstacles in the Spinal Cord Injury Market growth.

Scope of Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Spinal Cord Injury Companies: Athersys, Olatec Therapeutics, AlaMab therapeutics, ReNetX Bio, Histocell, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, AbbVie, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Pharmazz, Eusol Biotech, Kringle Pharma, NervGen Pharma, StemCyte, Inc., and others

Key Spinal Cord Injury Therapies: Allogeneic stem cell therapy, OLT1177, ALMB0166, AXER-204, FAB117-HC, AST-OPC1, Elezanumab, MT 3921, PMZ-1620, ES 135, KP-100IT, NVG-291, Romosozumab, Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell, and others

Spinal Cord Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Spinal Cord Injury current marketed and Spinal Cord Injury emerging therapies Spinal Cord Injury Market Dynamics: Spinal Cord Injury market drivers and Spinal Cord Injury market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Spinal Cord Injury Report Introduction

2. Spinal Cord Injury Executive Summary

3. Spinal Cord Injury Overview

4. Spinal Cord Injury- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Spinal Cord Injury Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Spinal Cord Injury Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Spinal Cord Injury Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Spinal Cord Injury Preclinical Stage Products

10. Spinal Cord Injury Therapeutics Assessment

11. Spinal Cord Injury Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Spinal Cord Injury Key Companies

14. Spinal Cord Injury Key Products

15. Spinal Cord Injury Unmet Needs

16 . Spinal Cord Injury Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Spinal Cord Injury Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Spinal Cord Injury Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

