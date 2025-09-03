Further Partners With Behr Paint Company To Reduce Decision Fatigue With New AI-Powered Paint Color Selection Tool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The user-friendly solution guides prospective buyers through curated recommendations to find a color they love

Atlanta, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further , a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into the right decisions, announced it is the AI company that developed Behr Paint Company's new paint color selection generative AI experience, ChatHUETM. The tool is designed to remove key barriers in the paint color selection process to improve customer confidence, reduce lead time and drive conversions.

Behr Paint's prospective buyers have historically faced challenges narrowing in on the right paint color for their project, with decision fatigue often leading to cart abandonment. The color experts at Behr worked closely with Further to build a new color selection tool, which is built on Google Cloud and trained on Behr Paint's extensive proprietary color data. The tool seamlessly guides customers through the color selection process and brings color expertise directly to the consumer, with curated recommendations informed by data-driven market trends and timely access to resources.

"Partnering with Behr and Google Cloud, we set out to solve a real problem that stops people from starting projects,” said Emily Clark , Head of Retail at Further.“ChatHUETM uses AI to make choosing a paint color simpler, more personal and a lot less overwhelming. It's exciting to see technology remove friction in such a tangible way and help more people feel confident bringing their spaces to life."

The custom, scalable AI-powered tool delivers real-time color recommendations through a guided, conversational experience. The solution can also customize color suggestions based on project type and aesthetic preferences by simplifying options and enhancing user confidence.

“Collaborating with the innovative team at Further allowed us to develop a tool that combines cutting-edge technology with our expertise in color, making the process of choosing the perfect shade easier, faster, and more inspiring than ever before,” said Andy Lopez, SVP and Head of Marketing of Behr Paint.



About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of Behr®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

About Further

Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. We help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It's time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That's why many of the world's leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it's how we've earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown.TM



