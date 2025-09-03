Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , the safest crypto derivatives exchange, today announced a new campaign rewarding users that place spot, futures and perpetual swap trades on BitMEX via TradingView .

The campaign, which began on 15 August, is available to new, existing, and returning traders on BitMEX. Key highlights of the campaign include:



A 100,000 USDT prize pool for all traders based on their total trading volume.

TradingView subscriptions for the top 10 traders based on total trading volume. Additional BMEX and USDT airdrops , in addition to exclusive BitMEX merchandise .



To get started users will need to connect their BitMEX account to TradingView in a few simple steps . Additional details on the campaign terms, conditions and prizes can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or , and follow Telegram , Twitte r and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact ... .

About TradingView

TradingView is an acclaimed charting and trading platform used by a vibrant community 100M+ traders worldwide who gather to chat, chart, and trade the international markets.

The platform ambitiously yet consistently empowers its users with best-in-class charting tools, live market data, a comprehensive analysis suite, and a proprietary programming language.

Beyond premier user experience, TradingView provides solutions for businesses, including advertising, news partnerships, market widgets, charting libraries, and trading integrations with selected partners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at