ROCKWOOL A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|2,330,500
|661,881,746
|27 August 2025
|32,000
|241.79
|7,737,280
|28 August 2025
|28,000
|247.97
|6,943,160
|29 August 2025
|26,000
|243.02
|6,318,520
|1 September 2025
|26,000
|244.31
|6,352,060
|2 September 2025
|28,000
|241.07
|6,749,960
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|2,470,500
|695,982,726
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,917,356 B shares corresponding to 1.38 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 August – 2 September 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
-
SE-2025-53_EN
SE-2025-53_Transactions B shares
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment