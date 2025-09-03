British Delegation Arrives in Libya for Talks
(MENAFN) A British delegation, headed by Admiral Edward Ahlgren, Senior Adviser for Middle East and North Africa Affairs at the UK Ministry of Defence, arrived in Tripoli on Tuesday for crucial talks aimed at bolstering military cooperation between the UK and Libya.
The delegation, which held key meetings with Libyan Presidency Council leader Mohamed al-Menfi and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, discussed strategies to enhance bilateral relations in the fields of defense and security. According to a statement from the Presidency Council, the talks centered on reinforcing the strategic partnership and exploring opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, including counterterrorism and irregular migration.
Regional concerns, such as strengthening Libya’s military capabilities, were also high on the agenda. Menfi praised “Britain’s support for achieving stability in Libya,” expressing his desire to "develop cooperation with international partners in a way that safeguards Libya’s unity and sovereignty and serves regional and international security.”
Meanwhile, discussions between Dbeibeh and Ahlgren emphasized further military cooperation, focusing on the support and development of Libyan military forces, as well as collaborative efforts in training and capacity building, according to the Tripoli-based government.
Libya remains fractured, with two rival administrations vying for control of the country: one under Dbeibeh in the west, and another appointed by the House of Representatives in 2022, led by Osama Hammad, which governs the east and much of the south.
The delegation, which held key meetings with Libyan Presidency Council leader Mohamed al-Menfi and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, discussed strategies to enhance bilateral relations in the fields of defense and security. According to a statement from the Presidency Council, the talks centered on reinforcing the strategic partnership and exploring opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, including counterterrorism and irregular migration.
Regional concerns, such as strengthening Libya’s military capabilities, were also high on the agenda. Menfi praised “Britain’s support for achieving stability in Libya,” expressing his desire to "develop cooperation with international partners in a way that safeguards Libya’s unity and sovereignty and serves regional and international security.”
Meanwhile, discussions between Dbeibeh and Ahlgren emphasized further military cooperation, focusing on the support and development of Libyan military forces, as well as collaborative efforts in training and capacity building, according to the Tripoli-based government.
Libya remains fractured, with two rival administrations vying for control of the country: one under Dbeibeh in the west, and another appointed by the House of Representatives in 2022, led by Osama Hammad, which governs the east and much of the south.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment