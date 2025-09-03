BRE Secures Final Operating Permit For Rare Earth Pilot Plant



Final regulatory milestone achieved: Brazil's National Authority on Nuclear Safety (ANSN) has issued the final regulatory permit for BRE's rare earth beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pilot plant facilities to be located within the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, Bahia

Experienced execution advantage: Successful ANSN outcome supported by experienced regulator engagement, strong in-country relationships and rigorous planning

Rare earth pilot plant supports commercialisation: Pilot plant will optimise beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pathways for BRE's high-grade and ultra-high grade rare earth mineralisation, confirm technical parameters, and support downstream rare earth separation process opportunities Strategic industrial location: Positioned within the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, Brazil's largest petrochemical complex, to deliver operational advantages, coordinated permitting, world-class infrastructure, low-cost process reagents, and access to skilled workforce

SYDNEY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') announces that it has received final operating authorisation from Brazil's National Authority on Nuclear Safety (ANSN, formerly CNEN) to operate its rare earth pilot plant and laboratory facility within the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, Bahia.

This approval is the final regulatory permit required to commence pilot operations which are expected in mid-2026. The rare earth pilot plant will optimise beneficiation and hydrometallurgy processes for BRE's high-grade and ultra-high grade rare earth mineralisation, confirm technical parameters, and support downstream process development ahead of potential future industrial-scale operations. ANSN is the national nuclear safety authority which rigorously assessed nuclear-related components to the highest standards.

Advantages of the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex

BRE plans to locate future industrial-scale rare earths processing within the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, approximately 260km northeast of the Monte Alto Project. Siting the pilot plant within this established chemical and industrial park is expected to streamline permitting, reduce developmental timelines and enhance the commercial competitiveness of a future commercial scale rare earths processing plant:



Operational Certainty: Established, large-scale industrial complex with mature regulatory oversight for advanced chemical and metallurgical businesses

Coordinated Permitting: Developed, streamlined environmental, safety, and industrial permitting processes across Federal and State agencies

World ‐ Class Infrastructure : Immediate access to industrial utilities, port/roads, power and specialised industrial services

Low-Cost Feedstocks: Access to chemical/reagent producers enables supply chain cost efficiencies and technical collaboration Skilled Workforce: Strong talent base experienced in highly specialised industrial operations



BRE Managing Director and CEO, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

“Selecting Camaçari was a deliberate choice. Brazil's largest petrochemical and industrial complex brings coordinated permitting, world-class infrastructure and a skilled workforce, all of which shorten timelines and lower risk. This Federal authorisation highlights our strong government engagement and confirms we can operate to the highest safety standards as we move decisively from rare earth discovery to development.”

