Scientific Study Shows Hydrograph Graphene Removes 100% Of Toxic Industrial Dyes In Minutes, Offering Sustainable, Scalable Solution For Wastewater Treatment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph”), a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study that demonstrates the potential of using HydroGraph graphene as a scalable solution for industrial wastewater treatment. The study, published in FlatChem (Elsevier), confirms that HydroGraph's graphene can remove 100% of six organic dyes from wastewater within 10 minutes.

The global wastewater market is projected to reach $20.01 billion by 2025 and $28.95 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Organic dyes are a major pollutant in local water sources, and wastewater is often discharged with minimal treatment, affecting flora and fauna and ultimately entering the food chain. Conventional filtration methods to treat wastewater and remove dyes can be costly and difficult to scale.

The use of HydroGraph's few-layered graphene, produced via a patented chamber explosion method, has been shown to remove 100% of dye contaminants through adsorption, providing a larger surface area for molecular adherence. Graphene is also cost-effective, scalable, and recyclable, making it more attractive than other treatment methods. Recycling experiments demonstrated 97% to 100% dye removal within 15 to 60 minutes.

Using graphene for wastewater purification is more sustainable than other coagulation/flocculation techniques, with a lower chemical footprint. Graphene also uses less energy than pressure-driven membranes or some advanced oxygenation processes (AOPs). Graphene adsorbents can also be regenerated multiple times, cutting waste and lifetime costs.

“Industrial wastewater is one of the biggest pollutants, creating human health risks and threatening the global ecosystem,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph.“This new study proves that graphene is extremely effective in removing toxins from industrial organic dyes, and HydroGraph is one of the few companies able to deliver high-quality, reusable graphene for wastewater treatment.”

Graphene is a two-dimensional allotrope of Carbon with a honeycomb structure. It can remove pollutants from water in its pristine form, as a composite, or as graphene oxide (GO) or reduced graphene oxide (rGO). While graphene has a high adsorption capacity, the large-scale production of graphene has been challenging due to its high costs and the use of toxic reagents, which result in metal contaminants. HydroGraph has solved those issues by using a controlled chamber explosion method to produce few-layered graphene nanosheets. This production method is cost-effective and scalable, with the near elimination of harmful byproducts, resulting in a greener synthetic process. Graphene adsorption aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically the call for clean water (SDG 6); industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9); responsible consumption and production (SDG 12); and climate action (SDG 13).

HydroGraph continues to test graphene for dye removal with plans to pursue pilot projects in the next three to six months. The company is currently looking to partner with textile, pulp and paper, and paint manufacturers.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an“explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of Hydrography's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraphTM and Fractal GrapheneTM

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain“forward-looking statements” and certain“forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“upon”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company's future personnel appointments; the Company's plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

