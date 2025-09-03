Toppoint Holdings Inc. Announces Major Recycling Industry Client Acquisition, Expanding Commitment To Export Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Wales, PA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP) (“Toppoint” or the“Company”), a leading truckload services and logistics provider focused on the recycling export supply chain, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Toppoint Inc, has added a significant new customer in the recycling sector. The new client, a multi-state recycling producer operating seven strategically located facilities across Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut, represents one of the largest independent recyclers in the Northeast region.

This new customer relationship reinforces Toppoint's longstanding pledge to support the recycling industry and aligns directly with the Company's strategy of growing its role in the U.S. export market. By partnering with one of the region's most prominent recycling producers, Toppoint is positioned to handle increased volumes of recyclable commodities destined for international markets, including metals, waste paper, and other key recyclables.

The relationship is expected to contribute up to $800,000 in additional annual revenue for Toppoint, further strengthening the Company's growth trajectory and delivering value to both clients and shareholders.

“This is a pivotal step for Toppoint as we continue to expand our footprint within the recycling and export industries,” said Leo Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Toppoint Holdings Inc.“The addition of such a major recycling producer to our customer portfolio highlights our capacity to serve the largest and most complex logistics needs while supporting global sustainability and circular economy initiatives.”

Toppoint's integrated logistics model-focusing on drayage, port services, and export container management-creates efficiency for customers by seamlessly connecting regional producers to global markets. The addition of this new client solidifies Toppoint's reputation as a trusted partner in facilitating U.S. exports while simultaneously contributing to the reduction of environmental impact through recycling logistics.

“This new relationship is another example of how Toppoint is delivering on its pledge to grow responsibly with an emphasis on industries that matter,” said John Feliciano III, Chief Financial Officer of Toppoint Holdings Inc.“We are proud to be at the intersection of sustainability and international trade, ensuring long-term value creation for both our clients and our shareholders.”

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP) is a diversified logistics and transportation company specializing in drayage, port logistics, and international trade solutions. Its subsidiary, Toppoint Inc, focuses on containerized freight, recycling logistics, and export growth strategies, servicing major ports along the U.S. East Coast.

For more information, please visit:

