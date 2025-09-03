3 WWE Stars Who Could Step In As OTC2 During Roman Reigns' Latest WWE Absence

With Roman Reigns again stepping away from WWE television, the Bloodline saga needs another focal point - The“OTC2” role.

The YEET Master has repeatedly supported Roman Reigns against The Vision, even stepping in to try and save him at Clash in Paris 2025. With The Tribal Chief absent, Jey Uso could step up and declare himself OTC2 on Monday Night RAW.

Teaming with Jimmy Uso would allow him to lead the resistance against The Vision until Reigns returns, potentially setting the stage for a blockbuster WarGames match later this year.

Solo Sikoa's time as United States Champion ended abruptly when Sami Zayn defeated him. Many fans were unhappy with the decision, believing Triple H mismanaged his momentum.

Still, WWE has the chance to rebuild him by positioning him as the second Original Tribal Chief. Embracing the title of OTC2 could restore his dominance on SmackDown and keep him central to the Bloodline narrative.

The Final Boss has been absent from WWE programming for months, with his last appearance coming in a high-profile segment involving Travis Scott, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena during Elimination Chamber 2025.

With Cena back as a babyface, the door is open for The Rock to return and assert himself as OTC2. That move could not only reshape the Bloodline storyline but also fuel anticipation for the long-awaited Roman Reigns vs. Rock showdown.