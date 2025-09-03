Moving Image Technologies Partners With The Historic Cherry Lane Theatre To Create A State-Of-The-Art Cinema And Performing Arts Venue

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York and Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading provider of cutting-edge out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas, today announced its collaboration with New York City's historic Cherry Lane Theatre to create a state-of-the-art 60 seat cinema screening room and performing arts venue. This transformation will blend Cherry Lane's rich theatrical legacy with cutting-edge technology, offering a premier venue for both film screenings and live performances with a full-service restaurant and bar in the lobby.

Moving iMage President and COO, Francois Godfrey, commented, "At MiT, we're committed to redefining venue innovation, and this project with A24 is a perfect example of that mission. A24's groundbreaking films and TV deserve an equally exceptional viewing environment, and we've designed every aspect of this space to deliver an immersive, high-end experience. From LEA Professional's IoT-enabled Cinema Digital Series power amplifiers and an IAB immersive audio system to QSC speakers, Q-Sys control and Barco projection systems, every element has been carefully selected to enhance both cinema and live performances. We are thrilled to work alongside A24 in transforming Cherry Lane into a top-tier destination for film lovers and performing arts audiences alike."

MiT's design and advanced cinema and audio integration deliver a new level of sophistication, featuring:



Motorized Stewart Screen & QSC Speaker Lift: MiT engineered a custom screen frame integrating QSC screen channels and subwoofers, with a seamless Stewart screen affixed to the assembly. The entire unit glides into position for film presentations and retracts cleanly to reveal the stage for live performances.

A Barco SP4K-12 laser projector and Alchemy ICMP-X integrated cinema media processor module to deliver exceptional image clarity and vibrant color accuracy for unmatched visual presentations and advanced content management.

Immersive Audio System: Equipped with immersive audio bitstream (IAB), the venue offers an enveloping sound experience, courtesy of an APX AuroMax processor, to rival the best cinemas in the world in creating an ambiance that enhances the magic of film. Premium Camera System for Live Streaming: Cutting-edge camera systems have been installed to enable live-streaming of performances to extend the theater's exclusive experiences to audiences around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About The Cherry Lane Theater

As the oldest Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, the century-old Cherry Lane Theatre has long been a staple in New York's cultural landscape. Acquired by A24 in 2022, the theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation and will reopen in September 2025. Its programming will expand to include theater, as well as comedy, music and film. A new addition to the theater is Wild Cherry, the latest bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d'Or. CherryLaneTheatre

About Moving iMage Technologies ( )

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

