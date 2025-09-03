Mophie Launches Max Charging Stand: The Perfect Charging Home For Airpods Max And Airpods Pro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie ®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today introduced the Max Charging Stand , a beautifully designed, two-in-one charging solution for AirPods Max and AirPods/AirPods Pro. The stand combines effortless functionality with modern aesthetics, offering a refined and practical addition to any desk or nightstand.

“With the Max Charging Stand, we've created a true home for your AirPods Max and AirPods,” said Jared Dahl, Head of Marketing for Mophie.“It's not just a stand, it's a statement of style and function, delivering power, protection, and readiness in one bold, premium design.”

Key Features of the Max Charging Stand:



Magnetic USB-C Charging Dongle: Connects effortlessly to AirPods Max for seamless alignment and consistent power delivery.

Built-in Sleep Mode: Integrated magnets built into the stand will automatically put the AirPods Max into sleep mode while docked and charging.

Integrated Qi Wireless Charging Pad: Charges AirPods/AirPods Pro or any compatible Qi-enabled device simultaneously.

Premium Materials: Weighted anodized aluminum base and soft-touch silicone cradle protect and stabilize your devices.

Elegant Design: Minimizes clutter while keeping your headphones beautifully displayed and ready to go. LED Charging Indicator: Confirms active charging status at a glance.

The Max Charging Stand was engineered with precision for Apple users who want a seamless, dual-device charging experience. Whether on your nightstand or workstation, it offers a tidy and reliable home for your audio essentials, no guesswork, just intuitive power and modern design.

Pricing & Availability

The Mophie Max Charging Stand ($149.95 MSRP) is available now through Mophie.com, and The product includes a two-year limited warranty and dedicated customer support, offering peace of mind for premium device care.1

For more information about Mophie's product lineup, visit .

1 Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit Text> for warranty terms and conditions.

AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, Mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, Mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" and follow us on Text>Facebook , Text>X (formerly Twitter) , and Text>Instagram .

